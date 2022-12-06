When was Randy Orton's last WWE match?

Randy Orton has been on the sidelines for months due to a back injury. A return date has not yet been confirmed, but given how long he has been out, it should be any day now.

Orton was riding high as part of RK-Bro before his unfortunate injury. He was the RAW Tag Team Champion alongside Matt Riddle and was feuding with The Usos, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions at the time. In fact, it was them and Roman Reigns who took him out of action.

The Viper and The Original Bro battled Jimmy and Jey Uso on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown in a Championship Unification match. RK-Bro lost the contest and their titles, making the twins the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. After the match, The Bloodline laid out The Apex Predator and injured him.

As such, the last match Randy Orton wrestled was on May 20, 2022. It has been seven months since his injury, and we can't wait for him to return with a vengeance and RKO any fools who stand in his way.

Randy Orton's road to recovery

Randy Orton is well on his way to recovering from his injury. While he has kept a low profile in the months he has been away, we have been getting updates regarding his return to fitness.

The latest one came from his former Evolution stablemate Ric Flair, who revealed that it was only a matter of time before The Viper returned to in-ring action.

“Yeah, I asked him and talked about his surgery because I didn’t think he wanted me to share. But yeah, he’ll be back better than ever. There’s a look of a great wrestler, look at him, he just looks good. I mean, he carries himself very [well] I think him and Roman would be huge. I think him and Cody would be huge. There’s some really big matches...” [H/T Cageside Seats]

Orton could return to WWE and have multiple top feuds at his disposal. The most obvious would be a revenge tour against The Bloodline for what they did to him. The Viper could target Roman Reigns and face him in a battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

