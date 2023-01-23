When Randy Orton's wife sent a message to Nia Jax after she was RKO'd in the Royal Rumble match

Multi-time world champion Randy Orton's wife seemed thrilled with him hitting an RKO on Nia Jax during the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2019.

Nia Jax forced her way into the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2019 after failing to win the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier that night. Jax was on the receiving end of a bunch of finishers before she was thrown out of the contest.

Randy Orton hit an RKO on Jax mere seconds before Rey Mysterio eliminated her and the move received a massive pop from the fans in attendance.

Two years ago, Nia Jax held a Q&A session on her official Instagram handle. When a fan asked her to name her favorite moment in WWE, she revealed Kim Orton's reaction to Randy Orton hitting an RKO on her.

"Shortly after this moment, Kim Orton was yelling at me, 'That's what you get for messing with my husband, still love you Nia,'" wrote Jax on Instagram.

A screengrab of Nia Jax revealing her favorite moment in WWE

Nia Jax was nervous about the possibility of botching Randy Orton's RKO

While appearing on the Wives of Wrestling podcast, Nia Jax opened up about her feelings over taking an RKO.

The former RAW Women's Champion stated that she was "freaking out" as the RKO and 619 are some of the biggest moves in wrestling history.

"I mean, I was freaking out. I said I have never taken the RKO, I’ve never taken the 619, I don’t want to f*ck this up. Are you kidding me? Like, these are some of the biggest moves in wrestling history. And I’m about to take this live and I’ve never taken it before and I just remember saying, ‘Randy, I don’t want to f*ck this up. Should we walk through it? Do you want to RKO me in the hallway?’ And he was just like, ‘Kid, don’t worry. He’s like, just turn to the left and just ride with me.'"

In the end, everything went according to plan, and Jax took every move like a champ, including the RKO.

Jax was let go by WWE in late 2021. She hasn't stepped back in the ring since. Randy Orton suffered an injury last year and has been out of action for about nine months now.

