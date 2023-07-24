When Randy Orton snapped at a reporter for calling him "fragile"

Back in the day, Randy Orton was known as a youngster with a temperament. There were even backstage controversies surrounding The Viper’s anger issues and interviews where he snapped.

In 2006, The Viper spent four weeks in an anger management clinic after WWE suspended him for unprofessional backstage behavior. However, his time at the clinic may not have completely helped him control his anger considering an incident that happened in 2009.

During Orton’s 2009 WWE Championship reign, he was in the WWE Tour that went through Mexico. In Mexico, a TV Host called The Viper “Fragile.” This did not sit well with Orton, and he snapped at the TV host, threatening to head-butt the host’s teeth through the skull. He made headlines all across Mexico due to his actions, urging the WWE Universe to speculate whether it was real or kayfabe.

The WWE Universe was divided over this incident, but both worked in The Apex Predator's favor.

One side believed that since it’s Mexico and pro-wrestlers never break character, an angry reaction out of The Viper was planned to add to the authenticity of his WWE character. Therefore, the promotion staged this altercation, and an unedited version of it shows Orton signing to cut after the segment was over.

On the other hand, fans believe that the TV Host had been continuously poking the sleeping dragon for a while. In fact, some fans even claimed that the host was frustrating Randy Orton for over ten minutes before The Viper finally snapped because of the disrespect.

Either way, Randy Orton’s behavior didn’t cause any fans to call him out!

Fans continue to look forward to Randy Orton’s WWE return

Randy Orton has been off WWE TV since May 2022, when RK-Bro lost the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos. He underwent back surgery followed by a period of recovery.

Reports claim that The Viper has medically recovered and can possibly return soon to the ring. WRKD Wrestling predicted his return at Money in the Bank 2023, but that didn’t happen. However, fans are hopeful to see The Viper returning at SummerSlam 2023, but there is no confirmation from WWE or Randy Orton about the same.

On the other hand, Bob Orton had revealed that his son, The Legend Killer, is training, but he may not be coming back, considering that is what was advised to him by the doctors.

