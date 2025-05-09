When real-life Bloodline member almost ruined his WWE debut with a massive botch

The Bloodline dominated SmackDown for the better part of last year. Solo Sikoa took charge of the faction and rebuilt it after WrestleMania 40. Many new stars, including Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa, made their debuts. Out of all those debuts, Tonga Loa's debut is hilariously remembered by fans for his botch.

Tama Tonga's brother, Tonga Loa, made his debut during last year's Backlash PLE. He interfered in a tag team match between the team of Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

During the closing moments of the match, when it seemed like the faces were going to win, Tonga Loa pulled out the referee to stop the pinfall. He then took out both Orton and KO and helped The Bloodline pick up the victory.

While the moment of Tonga's interference looked flawless on television, he actually botched the part where he was supposed to pull out the referee. A fan had shared a video of the moment from a different angle where Tonga Loa failed to pull out the referee on time.

Tonga has been out of action ever since he suffered an injury during the Men's WarGames match last year.

Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu celebrates a major step in his life

Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu was arrested as a youngster and served time in prison. He recently shared a video where he revealed that he was finally paying off all his parole fees.

He stated that he talked to an officer who gave him a number that would mean he could pay it off immediately.

"Today is my last time that I am paying my parole fees, for real. A couple days ago, I was on the phone with my PO and he was telling me that I can pay it you know, little by little, but if you want, you can pay the rest of your parole fees off. So he ended up doing the calculations and whatever, and he came up with a number and he told me the number, and I was like, Hey, f**k it, I'm going to pay the whole thing. Just so I can be done with it. I am at the parole office right now."

It remains to be seen how Zilla Fatu's wrestling career shapes up in the coming years.

