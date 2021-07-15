When did Ric Flair retire from wrestling?

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is regarded as one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. Flair had a storied career that began in the '70s and was a key component in the worldwide growth of pro wrestling.

Ric Flair retired from wrestling in 2011, when he wrestled another icon, Sting, in TNA. Flair and Sting had a history together, as the latter became a household name after his matches with Flair in NWA, early in his career. The two continued their rivalry in WCW and had the final match in WCW history.

Flair made on-screen appearances for TNA for another year before leaving the company in 2012.

Before joining TNA, Flair was a part of WWE and had one of the most iconic WrestleMania matches of all-time, when he faced Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24.

This was, techincally, Ric Flair's last match in WWE, where the stipulation stated that he had to retire from in-ring action if he was defeated by The Heartbreak Kid.

Flair lost and was given a farewell by WWE Superstars, Vince McMahon and the fans. The match at The Show of Shows was his penultimate match in WWE as he was in an unsanctioned match with Randy Orton in 2009.

Ric Flair regretted leaving WWE in 2009

Ric Flair and Sting in TNA

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer has stated in recent years that he regretted leaving WWE in 2009. He joined TNA as he was facing financial difficulties and hence continued to wrestle.

Ric Flair stated that it is difficult to work anywhere else after working in WWE.

"There [are] a couple of things I regret. Number one was ever going to work for TNA. That’s my own fault. It was just a lot of money to wrestle 65 days a year, right? 65 days and make a lot of money. Do you know what I mean? Not WWE money, but pretty good money to do nothing. And I made a lot of friends.

"I mean, I don’t have any bad things to say about TNA or the people there at all. After being in the WWE, it’s pretty hard to work any place else because you’re always comparing them no matter how hard you try not to," said Ric Flair

Ric Flair has branded his two-year run with TNA a "disaster." He eventually returned to WWE in 2012 and has made sporadic appearances and has been involved in a few on-screen storylines.

