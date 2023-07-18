When Ric Flair told female star 33 years younger than him to kill herself on WWE TV; it had to be edited out

Ric Flair is not known for being the most collected individual on the mic. He can go rather wild, despite being one of the greatest of all time to enter the ring. At one point, he crossed all limits and told Natalya to kill herself while on WWE TV.

Ric Flair was on WWE SmackDown. There, he was with Charlotte, who was the Women's Champion at the time. Natalya was also present, as she was the number one contender for the title.

They were all guests on the Ambrose Asylum with former WWE star Dean Ambrose. The idea of the match was simple, Flair would be in Charlotte's corner, while Bret Hart would be in her corner.

As part of the promo, Natalya said that her uncle could still take Ric Flair to the woodshed if needed and that he would not stand a chance.

Flair got fired up and started to speak. He seemed to lose control and, in what can only be hoped was a slip of the tongue, told Natalya, "Kill yourself." In a video that was leaked of the moment, Charlotte's face can be seen, where she was clapping her father's words, just looking stunned at what he had said.

Master Monépulator @LitasaultBanks Fun fact: They had to edit out of this segment Ric Flair telling Natalya to kill herself (not my footage)

Natalya could not believe what had been said either, looking absolutely dumbfounded and trying to bring the tempo down immediately after. That SmackDown was taped, and the moment was edited out before it aired, but a lot of fan footage exists.

According to reports, Flair got heated during the WWE segment and told Natalya those words when the star had told him that Bret Hart was better than him.

While her words were part of the build to the match against Charlotte, clearly, Ric Flair went a bit too far with his readiness to insult her.

