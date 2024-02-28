When Rikishi's wife threatened to divorce him following nasty WWE stunt: Know the intense backstory

Rikishi had a successful career in WWE. During his time with the Stamford-based promotion, he won the Intercontinental and Tag Team Championships. His performances and skills led to him being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

While the 58-year-old had many iconic performances in WWE, one of his most memorable ones came in 2000. In this year, Rikishi competed in a six-man Hell in a Cell match for the WWF Championship at Armageddon. While he couldn't win the match, a moment from the bout led to him almost getting divorced.

During the contest, Rikishi was trading blows with The Undertaker on top of the cell. That's when Taker delivered a chokeslam and threw the Samoan from the top. This stunt was something Rikishi's family did not appreciate, and he almost ended up divorced because of it. The former Intercontinental Champion said:

“I almost got divorced from my family… They were p***ed off that I did that move, the sacrifice.”

Expand Tweet

While the move was not appreciated in his house, the WWE Universe remembers it as one of the most iconic moments in wrestling history. With The Bloodline being so active in the Stamford-based promotion, it will be interesting to see if the 58-year-old makes his return in the coming months.

Rikishi recently said he would love to see Cody Rhodes finish the story

At WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. While many in the WWE Universe want Rhodes to win the title, Reigns will turn to his family members for some support ahead of this big match.

However, it seems Rikishi is rooting for Cody Rhodes on some level. During an episode of his podcast, the 58-year-old said he would love to see The American Nightmare finish his story. However, he also added it would be better to make Reigns win from a business point of view. He said:

"For me, I'd love to see Cody finally finish the story. But when you look from a business standpoint, do we take it to... just thinking about the one person, or do we think about what's going to continue to put a**es in seats."

Expand Tweet

Regardless of who wins at WrestleMania 40, the match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will be one of the biggest in recent history. It will be worth following the build-up to this contest.