When would Roman Reigns become the longest-reigning World Champion in WWE history?

Roman Reigns is debatably the greatest WWE Superstar of the decade as he continues to cement his legacy every single day. When the Tribal Chief enters the arena, tickets sell out, viewership and ratings increase, and WWE makes a lot of money.

Apart from his character work, storylines, and physical presence, one of the main reasons for his career peaking is his current championship reign. The Tribal Chief has been the undisputed WWE Universal Champion for 831 days (as of writing) and counting.

On countless occasions, one would have heard Michael Cole compare Reigns to Hulk Hogan, Pedro Morales, Bob Backlund, and Bruno Sammartino. That is because The Tribal Chief needs to get past these four mammoths to become the greatest champion in the history of the sport.

Pedro Morales held the WWWF Championship for 1,027 days, Hulk Hogan for 1,474 days, and Bob Backlund for 2,135 days. However, the longest World Championship reign stands with Bruno Sammartino at 2,803 days. If Roman Reigns wants to cement himself as the greatest, he needs to be the champion for another 1,972.

WWE Hall of Famer feels Roman Reigns vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin is a bad idea

Roman Reigns and Stone Cold are the biggest draws of their respective eras. In a world of various fantasy matches, one much-discussed fantasy match apart from The Rock vs Reigns is Stone Cold vs Roman Reigns.

However, speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker-T felt the idea of Austin returning to face Reigns is not a good one.

“I don’t think that works. For Steve Austin to get up off the sofa at this age he is right now is pretty hard. Getting in the ring with Roman would not be a good idea.” H/T Wrestling Inc.

Stone Cold returned to the ring after two decades last year at WrestleMania 38 in his hometown of Texas. He marked his return with a victory over Kevin Owens. According to rumors, Triple H has contacted Austin in an attempt to wrestle this year at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

As for Roman Reigns, The Tribal Chief will be on SmackDown this week. The intentions for the appearance are still unknown. However, Jey Uso has something big planned for the Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn, after his brilliant performance at Survivor Series WarGames and his efforts to help the Usos regain their WWE Tag Team Championships this past Friday Night.

