When did Roman Reigns' brother pass away? Imagining him in The Bloodline today

Roman Reigns is carrying his family’s wrestling legacy on his shoulders. Not only has he been a dominant superstar since 2020, he’s essentially taken over WWE, even defeating megastars such as Brock Lesnar and John Cena.

Apart from The Tribal Chief, the other members of the Samoan wrestling family currently working with WWE are Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. They’re sons of wrestling legend Rikishi and cousins of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. All four of them are part of The Bloodline, the most dominant faction in recent history.

While everyone knows about Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, some may not know about Roman Reigns’ sibling, Matthew Tapunu’u Anoa’i. He went by the name Rosey and was signed with WWE in 2002 alongside his cousin Eddie Fatu. They debuted on WWE Raw as Eric Bischoff’s lackeys and were known as 3-Minute Warning.

The two worked together until Eddie Fatu was released, and Rosey formed a tag team with The Hurricane. After getting released from WWE, Rosey wrestled across various promotions and even worked in Japan.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns I miss my Brother so much. He will be forever loved and never forgotten. #RIPMatt I miss my Brother so much. He will be forever loved and never forgotten. #RIPMatt

Tragically, in 2017, Rosey was admitted to the hospital due to congestive heart failure. He passed away 10 days after his birthday on April 17th, 2017, leaving behind three young children.

Rosey’s rapid weight gain and kidney problems reportedly played a role in his deteriorating health.

What if Rosey and Roman Reigns were in The Bloodline together?

If Rosey was still on Earth, he could possibly have been working with WWE and been a part of The Bloodline. Of course, seeing that his little brother Roman Reigns was heading the faction, he would be by his side and acknowledge The Tribal Chief as well.

But let’s not forget that Rosey would have been the eldest of the lot. While Reigns and The Usos are the same age, Rosey would have been older than all of them. Sooner or later, he may have realized that his brother treated their cousins like soldiers rather than family.

Hence, Rosey would attempt to talk sense into his brother, but like always, The Tribal Chief would lash out. Finally, big brother’s frustration wouldn’t remain contained, and he would ultimately be the one to challenge and dethrone Roman Reigns.

However, hurting his younger brother wouldn’t have allowed Rosey to replace him as champion, and guilt might have forced him to relinquish the titles.

As a result, it would open the door for other superstars to battle it out for the vacated championship. The Tribal Chief wouldn’t be dethroned by another superstar, but by his own family, and The Bloodline would crumble as well.

How do you think The Bloodline’s story could have turned out had Rosey not passed away? Let us know in the comments section below.

