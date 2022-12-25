When Roman Reigns was "caught" staring at two female WWE Superstars

On April 8, 2018, Roman Reigns had a big clash against Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 34. The stakes were undoubtedly high as they battled for the Universal Championship. Earlier in the day, however, Reigns was spotted sharing a light-hearted moment with WWE Superstars Sonya Deville and Dana Brooke.

Behind the scenes, the two women were gearing up for their appearances at the event. Reigns drove past them in a golf cart and noticed Brooke rubbing down Deville. This led to a few awkward yet hilarious seconds as The Tribal Chief was caught staring at them briefly in 4K.

Check it out below:

Reigns did indeed have "serious work to do" that day, but he lost against Lesnar in what turned out to be a critically-panned main event. Deville and Brooke also came up short during the 20-woman battle royal, which Naomi won.

The clip above went viral after WrestleMania 34 and continues to gain traction years later. Interestingly, fans have barely seen this side of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since he turned heel in 2020.

How the WWE Universe reacted to the Roman Reigns video in 2022

Sonya Deville and Dana Brooke's backstage interaction with Roman Reigns has resulted in some hysterical tweets this year. Some of these include clips from The Tribal Chief's WWE segments:

A few WWE fans also reacted using photos, videos, and GIFs of other superstars. The classic "It Should Have Been Me" meme featuring Dolph Ziggler popped up as expected:

Thanks to Reigns' "Acknowledge Me" catchphrase, these tweets exist:

"Roman acknowledges that," one fan wrote.

"That one time when Roman acknowledged Dana and Sonya!" another fan tweeted.

C-Ray @chris_d_ray @WrestlingHumble That one time when Roman acknowledged Dana and Sonya! @WrestlingHumble That one time when Roman acknowledged Dana and Sonya! 😉

What would you have done in Reigns' position instead? A section of wrestling Twitter found him to be relatable, despite his record-breaking status as the company's top champion.

One fan bluntly stated:

"I would have crashed the golf cart."

Al @UncleAl91 @WrestlingHumble I would have crashed the golf cart. @WrestlingHumble I would have crashed the golf cart.

Among other opinions, this Twitter user went as far as to suggest a babyface turn for Roman Reigns:

"I like personable and laid back Roman. Now that Vince [McMahon] isn't writing for him he should take another swing at being a babyface after he inevitably loses the title."

Rocket @Rocketboy1313

Now that Vince isn't writing for him he should take another swing at being a babyface after he inevitably loses the title. @TheEnemiesPE3 I like personable and laid back Roman.Now that Vince isn't writing for him he should take another swing at being a babyface after he inevitably loses the title. @TheEnemiesPE3 I like personable and laid back Roman.Now that Vince isn't writing for him he should take another swing at being a babyface after he inevitably loses the title.

The Bloodline leader has had many more viral moments in 2022 and is set to end the year on the same note. During the December 30th episode of SmackDown, he will wrestle in a high-profile tag team match against the returning John Cena.

