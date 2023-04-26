When Roman Reigns' father got furious backstage at WWE for changing the finish of his son's title match

Roman Reigns is currently untouchable at the top of the WWE mountain, but that has not always been the case for The Tribal Chief. Reigns was pushed against the fans' liking after his split from Shield. The 'Big Dog' challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

The WWE Universe hated seeing Reigns in the main event and clearly did not want him to defeat The Beast Incarnate for the world title. Thanks to Seth Rollins, the company did not face the wrath of angry fans as The Architect pulled off the "Heist of the Century" by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and walking away with the company's most prestigious title.

While the booking decision was lauded universally, Roman Reigns' father, Sika Anoa'i, was livid about not seeing his son capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

As reported in an older edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sika was backstage alongside many members of the Samoan family, and the legend was legitimately angry about his son's loss.

"Sika forgot this business is not real life and was legit pissed at the finish and looking to start a war. A lot of the younger (family members) were rallying around Sika, but the other 45 or 50 of them talked some reason," stated the Wrestling Observer.

After having a pretty decent run with the belt, Seth Rollins eventually had to relinquish the championship due to an injury, forcing WWE to announce a tournament to crown a new champion. Roman Reigns once again entered the title picture and, despite winning it at Survivor Series that year, was subjected to a successful cash-in from Sheamus immediately after his victory.

Vince McMahon, though, was adamant about Reigns being the top guy, and he finally won the World Heavyweight Championship on a RAW episode after TLC in Philadelphia on December 14, 2015.

Reigns' legendary father was in attendance backstage at the RAW taping, and as noted in the Newsletter below, the frustrations from WrestleMania 31 were long forgotten as his son had finally reached the promised land.

"A number of the members of the Anoa'i family were at Raw in Philadelphia when Reigns won the title. If you recall, his father, Sika, and a number of members of the family were furious after WrestleMania because they were there, and the decision on the finish was changed to him not winning."

Roman Reigns' dominance these days has seemingly forced WWE to make massive changes

Since returning as a heel in 2020, Roman Reigns has eliminated all doubts about his capabilities of being the biggest star in WWE. The 37-year-old will soon cross 1000 days as the Universal Champion. He has beaten every contender that has stepped up to take him down.

The SmackDown star's last title defense came against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, and as things stand, he has transitioned to a part-time schedule.

Due to his unmatched track record, even Triple H recently admitted that WWE might not have a superstar competent enough to dethrone The Bloodline leader. As seen on RAW, The Game unveiled a new World Championship that will be assigned to the brand that does not have Roman Reigns.

While a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned soon, there are obvious questions regarding Reigns' future and what WWE plans on doing with his undisputed title.

What are your predictions? Let us know in the comments section below.

