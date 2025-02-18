When Roman Reigns hilariously mocked a stuck Jey Uso 

Roman Reigns and The Usos, along with Paul Heyman, are the original members of The Bloodline. The cousins grew up with their fathers dominating pro wrestling as members of the Anoa'i Family. As WWE Superstars, Roman, Jimmy, and Jey Uso have made several memorable on-screen moments. Now, a clip of one behind-the-scenes moment is going viral again.

The Original Tribal Chief, Main Event Jey, and Big Jim dominated WWE before forming The Bloodline, but since then, they have cemented the faction as one of wrestling's greatest. Despite their intensity, the trio has had a few hilarious moments, especially during their storyline with Sami Zayn. These moments have also featured The Wiseman and estranged family member Solo Sikoa at times.

The WWE Universe has made a throwback clip of Reigns and the Usos go viral once again. As seen below, Roman and Jimmy can be heard laughing at Jey while he is stuck upside down on an inversion table. The behind-the-scenes clip previously went viral and has just resurfaced on social media.

"Stuck! Come on, man, get up! You're gonna have to help your brother," Roman Reigns said, laughing.

The last time Roman and The Usos teamed was on November 2, 2024, at Crown Jewel, where they lost to Solo, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga. Before the split in The Bloodline, the last televised trios match for Reigns and The Usos came on January 31, 2020, SmackDown as they defeated Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, and Baron Corbin in a Losers Eat Dog Food match.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso set for WrestleMania 41

WWE is just 61 days away from WrestleMania 41. The Bloodline has had a strong presence in the company and is expected to maintain that presence in Las Vegas.

Jey Uso has been announced as Gunther's challenger. The Royal Rumble winner will try to dethrone The Ring General for his first World Heavyweight Championship reign. WWE has not confirmed if Jey vs. Gunther will take place on Night One or Night Two.

Roman Reigns is advertised for WrestleMania but not officially announced for a match yet. He is rumored for a Triple Threat with CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu have not been confirmed for 'Mania matches but are expected to be featured in some capacity.

