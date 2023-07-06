When Roman Reigns was involved in near-fatal backstage incident: Which ex-WWE star was at fault?

In 2019, Roman Reigns was subject to a near-fatal incident backstage. During an episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Reigns was making his way backstage for an interview. That's when several boxes and lighting rigs fell on The Tribal Chief. This equipment was pushed on Reigns by an unknown person.

While Reigns was unharmed in the incident, many wondered who was behind the attack. As the story developed, it was later revealed that the person who attacked Reigns was Erick Rowan. Not only did Rowan attack Reigns by throwing equipment at him, but also performed a hit-and-run on The Tribal Chief.

This then led to a match between Roman Reigns and Erick Rowan at Clash of Champions later that year. The contest between the duo was won by the latter after Luke Harper interfered and turned the tide in Rowan's favor. While the result was disappointing for Reigns, he was able to avenge this defeat.

On the 20th Anniversary of SmackDown, Reigns defeated Rowan in a Lumberjack Match. He followed up this victory with another win at Hell in the Cell. At the PLE, Reigns teamed up with Daniel Bryan, Rowan's former partner, to take on and defeat Harper and Rowan.

This storyline between the four men involved was well received by the audience. While Roman Reigns went on to become a massive star in WWE, Daniel Bryan is now in AEW and Erick Rowan competes on the independent scene. Luke Harper, on the other hand, sadly passed away in 2020.

Roman Reigns will appear on SmackDown this week

This week's SmackDown is exciting for more than one reason. While the blue brand is set to go live from the iconic Madison Square Garden, it is also the first SmackDown after Money in the Bank. Naturally, there are many big segments scheduled for the show, one involving Roman Reigns.

At Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns teamed up with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos in a tag team match. While Reigns and Sikoa gave it their best shot, it wasn't enough as The Usos beat Reigns and Sikoa. In the process, Jey Uso became the first man to pin Reigns in 1294 days.

The result shocked WWE fans. While those supporting The Usos were excited, many wondered what would mean mean for Reigns' future. After their victory, The Usos, via Twitter, announced that they would put Reigns on trial in the Tribal Court. They wrote:

"This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOnes."

While there is a lot of speculation over returns and betrayals for the Tribal Court segment on SmackDown, it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds. Regardless of what happens, the segment involving The Bloodline is expected to keep fans entertained.

