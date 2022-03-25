When did Roman Reigns and John Cena's paths cross again after WWE SummerSlam 2021?

At last year's Money in the Bank premium live event, John Cena shockingly returned to WWE after 14 months of absence to confront Roman Reigns. The Cenation Leader returned to reignite his rivalry with Roman Reigns, who had been terrorizing the WWE roster ever since he turned heel.

It was a brilliant move on WWE's part to pit their biggest babyface of the modern era against the greatest heel the company has produced in a while. After weeks of mind games, the two megastars collided in the main event of SummerSlam, with the Tribal Chief's Universal Championship on the line.

Ultimately, it was Roman Reigns who came out on top after he took down his challenger with a vicious Spear. While their on-screen rivalry culminated with Reigns' victory at SummerSlam, it was surprisingly not the final time The Head of the Table locked horns with The Cenation Leader in a match last year.

When did John Cena and Roman Reigns face each other after WWE SummerSlam 2021?

The second SmackDown episode of September 2021 emanated from Madison Square Garden, New York.

The Cenation Leader was advertised to appear on the show. As per several reports, Cena was supposed to team up with The Street Profits to take on The Bloodline.

Surprisingly, Cena didn't make an appearance during the entire SmackDown episode but came out to wrestle once the show went off the air.

Instead of The Street Profits, The Franchise Player joined forces with The Mysterios to face Roman Reigns and The Usos. The heel trio dominated the majority of the contest, with Dominik Mysterio being their prime target.

The babyface team regained momentum in the final moments when John Cena started hitting his opponents with the Attitude Adjustment. The Cenation Leader then applied his finishing move on Jey Uso to wrap things up for his team.

What is the WrestleMania status of Roman Reigns and John Cena?

Reigns will take on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in a high-stakes encounter. It will be his sixth WrestleMania main event appearance, and the Tribal Chief would like to make it memorable by winning both WWE and Universal titles.

John Cena, on the other hand, has been away from WWE since September 2021 and doesn't plan to return anytime soon. He's currently focusing on his Hollywood career and is unlikely to appear on the Show of Shows this year.

