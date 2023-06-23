When did Roman Reigns join NXT? Know what WWE's Tribal Chief did a decade ago

Roman Reigns honed his craft in NXT before he arrived on the main roster in 2012. The Tribal Chief’s stint in developmental helped him learn WWE’s way of sports entertainment. Roman could return to the place that started it all for him more than a decade ago but first, let’s see how it all began for him in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Roman Reigns joined NXT in 2010 when it was still called Florida Championship Wrestling. He made his televised debut under the ring name Leakee on August 19, 2010. He failed to win the 15-man battle royal that night. The match was won by Alex Riley, who would join The Miz as his protégé on the main roster in September.

Leakee defeated then-FCW Champion Leo Kruger (who would become Adam Rose) in a non-title match in January 2012. He would defeat future fellow Shield members Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in a triple threat number one contender’s match for the FCW Championship on February 5, 2012. However, Leakke failed to defeat the champion, Kruger, the following week.

Leakee tried his luck at the tag team titles, which he won alongside Mike Dalton. The duo dropped the titles to Jason Jordan and CJ Parker shortly after. WWE repackaged him to Roman Reigns following the rebrand of FCW into NXT in August 2012. He made his debut under the new persona on October 31, and the rest is history.

Will Roman Reigns follow in Seth Rollins’ footsteps and return to NXT?

Seth Rollins created an iconic moment when he put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Bron Breakker at NXT Gold Rush. The two stars put on a show for the ages that ended with the champion standing tall inside the ring.

According to Xero News, Roman Reigns could follow in his former team member’s footsteps and return to the white and gold brand. The report states that WWE is well aware of the ratings The Tribal Chief can pull if he pulls up to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

According to Xero News, Roman Reigns could follow in his former team member's footsteps and return to the white and gold brand. The report states that WWE is well aware of the ratings The Tribal Chief can pull if he pulls up to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Would only likely be segment/promo but i'm hearing that it very well could happen at some point, they know Reigns on NXT will pop a big number. Early, early discussions of it, nothing set.

It remains to be seen if the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will appear on NXT.

