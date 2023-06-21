WWE NXT Gold Rush kicked off with the North American title match between Wes Lee and Tyler Bate, with Mustafa Ali as the guest referee before we got a No.1 Contender's match for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Wes Lee defeated Tyler Bate to retain the North American Championship

Edris Enofe & Malik Blade defeated Briggs & Jensen Blade, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

Cora Jade defeated Dana Brooke

Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend defeated Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon

Seth Rollins defeated Bron Breakker to retain the WWE Heavyweight Title

WWE NXT Results (June 20, 2023): Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate - North American Title match

Lee started strong, but Bate got a headlock in and took the champ down to the mat before getting a quick two-count from Ali. We got another near fall where it looked like Ali was counting at different speeds for either competitor, and Wes confronted him about it.

The match went outside, and Ali also started the count to 10 late. After a break, Lee tried for a superplex but was dropped outside before Ali aggressively picked them up and told them to continue the match.

Lee came in with the Cardiac Kick, and Ali moved out of the way before Lee got the move and picked up the win.

Result: Wes Lee def. Tyler Bate to retain the North American Title

Grade: B+

Chase U was out next on NXT, and Duke Hudson was hosting a pep rally for Thea Hail. Thea thanked Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Charlie Dempsey, and Drew Gulak before NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton entered the scene.

The NXT Women's Champ said that there was no way Hail could win the title from her before Thea caught her in the Kimura Lock. Tiffany managed to roll out of the ring when Hail let her go, and the latter posed with the belt in the ring.

Briggs & Jensen vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger - NXT Tag Team Championship No.1 Contender’s Match

WWE @WWE



Who will come out on top and become the No.1 Contender for the



#NXTGoldRush Bodies are flying!Who will come out on top and become the No.1 Contender for the #WWENXT Tag Team Titles? Bodies are flying!Who will come out on top and become the No.1 Contender for the #WWENXT Tag Team Titles?#NXTGoldRush https://t.co/obsZNSxWuH

Enofe and Briggs were in the ring before Jensen was tagged in, with him and Briggs in control of the match. Blade tagged in, and the match turned into a brawl before Enofe and Blade took Briggs and Jensen out with dives.

Hank and Tank followed them out with dives on Enofe and Blade before getting a near fall in the ring. Briggs tossed Blade and Hank into each other before Jensen came in and hit a neckbreaker on Tank.

Jensen dropped Malik on top of Tank and hit a double-team move before Blade and Enofe came back and cleared the ring. Blade hit a big splash on Tank and picked up the win for his team.

Result: Edris Enofe & Malik Blade def. Briggs & Jensen Blade, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

Grade: B

Damon Kemp was backstage and told Eddy Thorpe he wanted a RAW Underground-style match - no ropes or rules.

WWE @WWE



has decided what his match stipulation is for his rematch against



#NXTGoldRush Raw Underground to NXT?!?! @damonkempwwe has decided what his match stipulation is for his rematch against @EddyThorpe_WWE Raw Underground to NXT?!?!@damonkempwwe has decided what his match stipulation is for his rematch against @EddyThorpe_WWE 😳#NXTGoldRush https://t.co/GRNcTXscGo

Seth Rollins was backstage and was greeted by Nathan Frazer before Carmelo Hayes approached him to say hi.

Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade on NXT

Jade got some knee strikes before bouncing her head off the mat and then off the turnbuckles. Cora attacked Dana's legs and stomped on them before Brooke failed to do a cartwheel and started screaming about her knee.

We saw medics bring a stretcher out during the commercials as Cora kept making fun of her. Dana was strapped into the stretcher before officials came out to keep Cora from interfering, but the fight continued as Brooke got up and headed back to ringside.

Back from the break, Brooke could barely stand while Cora attacked her knee again and locked in a single-leg Boston Crab before winning via submission.

Result: Cora Jade def. Dana Brooke

WWE @WWE



wins by referee's stoppage.



#NXTGoldRush @DanaBrookeWWE never tapped, but the ref had to do something with that injured knee @CoraJadeWWE wins by referee's stoppage. .@DanaBrookeWWE never tapped, but the ref had to do something with that injured knee 😬@CoraJadeWWE wins by referee's stoppage. #NXTGoldRush https://t.co/eHxasNkacw

Grade: B-

Von Wagner talked about his childhood health conditions, which led to severe brain surgery when he was 15 months old. He said he was bullied because of the scars, and people called him a monster before walking away.

Eddy Thorpe was thinking about how to train for the RAW Underground match when Gable Steveson came in and offered to help him. This was The Olympic Gold Medalist's first appearance on the brand.

Baron Corbin was out next and called Carmelo Hayes out before they made fun of each other, taking shots at each other's WWE careers.

Melo said he had faced stars from the main roster before making fun of the Happy Corbin persona.

Corbin said that that character got him a million-dollar house before bragging about his 'Mania moments. Melo reminded him about the length of their careers, essentially calling Baron old.

Baron took one last dig, flaunting his lifestyle before tossing his mic and walking out of NXT.

Backstage, Nathan Frazer offered Dragon Lee the first shot at his Heritage Cup title for helping him win it.

Gallus was at the parking lot, and Joe Coffey got ambushed by Stacks, who locked him up in the trunk of his car and drove off.

Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend vs. Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon on NXT

Feroz and Leon attacked Jackson and Legend outside the ring before the match, and after the bell, Feroz came in with a big meteora and a hurricanrana.

Mensah got involved, and Feroz and Leon took him out, but the distraction allowed Legend to hit her signature kick and pick up the win.

Result: Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend def. Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon

Grade: C

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker - WWE Heavyweight Title match on NXT

WWE @WWE



The World Heavyweight Championship is on the line RIGHT NOW!



#NXTGoldRush Welcome home, @WWERollins The World Heavyweight Championship is on the line RIGHT NOW! Welcome home, @WWERollins!The World Heavyweight Championship is on the line RIGHT NOW!#NXTGoldRush https://t.co/0SBZOIbGnd

Seth went for the Pedigree early on, but it was reversed before he sent Bron outside and hit a big kick off the apron.

Back after a break, Bron got a few suplexes, but Rollins came back with an extended sequence of moves.

Rollins cleared the announce desk and kicked Bron onto it before sending him through it with a top-rope splash! Rollins missed a second splash in the ring before fighting out of the Steiner Recliner.

Rollins came back with the Pedigree but took a spear before hitting the stomp and picking up the win!

Result: Seth Rollins def. Bron Breakker to retain the WWE Heavyweight Title

Finn Balor showed up after the match and attacked Rollins before hitting him with a steel chair and was about to injure him further, but Trick and Melo saved him at the last second.

Grade: B+

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes