When is Roman Reigns retiring from WWE? Likely date revealed

In the past few years, Roman Reigns has emerged as one of the biggest stars in the modern era in WWE. The OTC turned heel during the pandemic era and established his Tribal Chief character, which took his popularity to a whole new level.

As of now, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is set to lock horns against Seth Rollins and CM Punk in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One. Amid this, Roman Reigns has made an unexpected declaration by revealing how much longer he is planning to compete inside the squared circle.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Roman affirmed that he has a plan to wrestle for another year or two after the expiration of his current contract, which is set to expire following WrestleMania 42. This signifies that WrestleMania 44 could be the potential location where Reigns will be retiring from World Wrestling Entertainment.

"After I finish the contract that I’m in, we probably got another year or two max," Reigns said.

The Original Tribal Chief is already a multi-time World Champion, along with being Intercontinental Champion and United States Champion. Additionally, Reigns has also held the WWE World Tag Team titles in the past and is a former Royal Rumble winner too.

This shows that the Head of the Table surely has nothing left to prove, and he has earned the right to retire on top.

What is Roman Reigns planning to do after his potential retirement from WWE?

Roman Reigns disclosed that after retiring from the squared circle, he is planning to take on a less physical form of entertainment. This implies that somewhat even after taking retirement from in-ring competition, the Original Tribal Chief is expected to entertain his fans.

"Then it’s time to take on a less physical form of entertainment," the OTC said.

The above statement of the former WWE Champion also indicates that taking bumps and getting involved in more physical action could be the reason behind his early retirement. Post this, the OTC may also opt to pursue a Hollywood career, which has already been done in the past by many WWE stars and legends.

John Cena, The Rock, and Batista are indeed the prime examples where megastars shifted their careers and became Hollywood stars. By acting in movies, Reigns is surely able to entertain fans with his acting skills, and his skyrocketing popularity will aid him in getting bigger movies.

