When Ronda Rousey got upset in real life due to the fans following a major incident at WWE event

Ronda Rousey put over her frenemy Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023 in an MMA Rules match, marking her first defeat in the wrestling promotion by submission, even though it was a technical submission. In October 2023, she announced her retirement from full-time wrestling, followed by the company moving her to the alumni section.

Unfortunately for Rousey, WWE fans weren't too pleased with her last match, and even claimed it was rather boring. This isn't the first time fans have turned on her during a match. Back in 2018, she faced Charlotte Flair in a singles match at Survivor Series, and the fans brutally turned on her!

The Queen grabbed a kendo stick and viciously assaulted the former UFC fighter, marking her heel turn. Instead of showing sympathy for The Baddest Woman on the Planet, the WWE Universe sided with Charlotte Flair and chanted "you deserve this". Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Radio Observer later reported that the former WWE RAW Women's Champion was legitimately upset with the fans flipping the script on WWE and booing her.

“Ronda looked furious leaving as far as with the crowd. She took a horrible beating and then they just turned on her something fierce which is the opposite of what everything was done for and she didn’t look happy about that at all. She’s had a love affair with pro wrestling and the pro wrestling fans because she perceives that the pro wrestling fans have stuck by her where you know even though in MMA in most cases she was cheered and the only time I can remember her being booed in MMA is when she wouldn’t shake Miesha Tate’s hand.” (H/T RingsideNews)

Ronda Rousey had once blasted fans for being "ungrateful"

Ronda Rousey has often received mixed reactions from the crowd. Following WrestleMania 35, she opened up about not wanting to be on the road for over 200 days, especially since it meant she wouldn't be able to spend more time with her family.

Furthermore, the former champion explained that she would rather be with her family than working in front of "ungrateful fans" who do not show her any appreciation.

Despite being presented as a babyface, Ronda Rousey dealt with significant negativity and hate from fans.

