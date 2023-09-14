When and where is Royal Rumble 2024? All we know so far!

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE's most awaited Premium Live Events. After WrestleMania and SummerSlam, many fans believe that it is the greatest WWE event. While this year's edition took place on January 28, the date and location for the show in 2024 have been announced on Wednesday.

WWE will host the 2024 Royal Rumble in Tampa Bay, Florida. The Stamford-based promotion announced the Premium Live Event will take place at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. As per the promotion, this is the first time the show will take place in the city since 1995.

As far as the date for the event goes, the 2024 Rumble will take place on Saturday, January 27. The promotion hasn't revealed what time the event will take place. Tickets and other details are yet to be announced. As per a press release from WWE, it shall soon be available.

Expand Tweet

The WWE website also added Royal Rumble Priority Passes, which will soon be available. These will give fans early access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Given the hype around the event, many believe the Premium Live Event will be a hit.

Roman Reigns not advertised for Royal Rumble 2024

The last time fans witnessed Roman Reigns in action was at SummerSlam 2023. At the biggest party of the Summer, he defeated his former Bloodline member, Jey Uso. Since then, The Tribal Chief has not been spotted competing in the ring, and there is no clarity about his status.

While the WWE Universe will expect Reigns to compete in a mega event like the Royal Rumble, he has not been advertised. Based on the first poster revealed for the 2024 edition, Roman Reigns is nowhere to be seen in the group of superstars advertised.

Reigns not being featured on the early poster for Royal Rumble 2024 has led to disappointment among fans. However, given WWE's nature of surprising fans with mega returns at the Premium Live Event, it won't be a surprise to see the 38-year-old compete.

Expand Tweet

The last time Roman Reigns competed at the Rumble was in 2023 when he defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. While the title defense was successful, Reigns was disappointed after Sami Zayn attacked him and sided with Kevin Owens. It will be interesting to see if Reigns is involved in another big moment next year at the Rumble.