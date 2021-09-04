When is Sasha Banks expected to return to SmackDown?

Sasha Banks is one of the most important female wrestlers currently in WWE. She is an active competitor on SmackDown. However, we haven't seen The Boss for a while.

According to a report from PWInsider, Sasha Banks may be returning to SmackDown sooner rather than later. As of now, Banks is expected to return for the September 10th episode of SmackDown, which will air from Madison Square Garden.

I’m coming for yoU 🥰 pic.twitter.com/FLBDL1CUHb — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) August 9, 2021

It has not yet been confirmed by WWE whether Banks will appear on the show. Even if Banks returns on September 10th, it is unclear if she will wrestle on the show.

According to PWInsider, Banks missed these shows as she was not cleared to wrestle. PWInsider also stated that Sasha Banks is unlikely to appear on this week's SmackDown.

"Banks was not on the road for WWE this past weekend and unless there is a last minute change, we are told she will not be returning this week, either,'' wrote Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

It is not 100% confirmed, but as of now, fans can expect Sasha Banks to return on the September 10th episode of SmackDown.

Since when has Sasha Banks been absent from SmackDown?

Sasha backstabs Bianca #Smackdown

Sasha Banks turns on Bianca Belair after tag team victory | FRIDAY NIGHT... https://t.co/i7pBcwxxIO via @YouTube — Lynwood Shakur (@LynwoodShakur) September 3, 2021

Banks recently made her much-awaited WWE return in August to build her title match against Bianca Belair, which was scheduled for SummerSlam 2021.

Unfortunately, Sasha Banks did not appear at WWE Live events leading up to SummerSlam. She was not able to compete at SummerSlam either. Instead, we saw Becky Lynch shockingly returned at SummerSlam to defeat Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Title.

Sasha Banks' last appearance was on the August 13th episode of SmackDown, so it has been four weeks since we last saw Sasha Banks in a SmackDown ring.

There are various outcomes possible when Sasha Banks finally returns to SmackDown. The Boss might continue her rivalry against Bianca Belair, or she can just challenge the new SmackDown Women's Champion - Becky Lynch.

What do you think? What will Sasha Banks do when she finally returns? Let us know in the comments below!

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently caught up with former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas. Click here for more

Edited by Rohit Mishra