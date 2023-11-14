When Sheamus returns, it's time WWE fans witnessed a never-before-seen rivalry

Sheamus looks set to return to in-ring action soon. According to WWE's website, the 46-year-old will appear on the November 25, December 8, and December 15 episodes of SmackDown.

The Celtic Warrior has been away from the ring since losing to Edge on SmackDown on August 18. In September, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that the former WWE Champion was missing from television due to a "really bad" shoulder injury.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H booked Sheamus in short feuds with Austin Theory and LA Knight during the summer. Before that, the Irishman unsuccessfully pursued Gunther's Intercontinental Championship for more than six months.

It will be interesting to see how Triple H presents the returning star moving forward. One option would be to separate the Brawling Brutes trio, leading to a possible breakout moment for Pete Dunne, aka Butch.

This time last year, all three Brawling Brutes members (Butch, Ridge Holland, and Sheamus) competed in a WarGames match against The Bloodline at Survivor Series. This year, Butch and Holland still appear frequently on television, but it cannot be denied that their stock is not what it was 12 months ago.

Sheamus could help Butch become a breakout star

Like Alpha Academy on RAW, The Brawling Brutes provide light-hearted entertainment on SmackDown without hurting their credibility as a serious tag team when it matters. Still, no matter how successful the group is, fans have been waiting years for Butch to break out and become a main roster singles star.

In 2017, the Englishman burst onto the WWE scene with an outstanding performance in the inaugural United Kingdom Championship Tournament. He went on to become the face of the NXT UK brand before arriving on SmackDown in 2022 with a questionable new name and gimmick.

The experienced Sheamus is one of the few WWE stars who can elicit babyface or heel reactions depending on his opponent. If he feuds with Butch, the Irishman could help launch the long-awaited singles push of one of WWE's most underrated talents.

Do you think a Brawling Brutes rivalry is a good idea?

