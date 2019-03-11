Roman Reigns: When should he become WWE's top guy again?

Jake Sasko FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 491 // 11 Mar 2019, 00:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Big Dog is back

Roman Reigns' return last month was nothing short of amazing and love him or hate him everyone is no doubt pleased to see The Big Dog back on Raw. With Roman bringing ratings up and being more over with the fans than he has ever been it begs the question, how long should Vince McMahon wait to make Roman his top star again and how can he ensure he stays popular with the fans?

Well firstly, he shouldn't be added to Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania this year. WWE has already built to the second encounter between The Beast and The Architect and adding Roman to the match now would potentially get sections of the crowd to turn on him. Seth should be given his moment at Mania but Roman need's something to do as well at mania it is the biggest show if the year after all.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that one plan is for Roman to face Baron Corbin which to most people isn’t exciting at all. While Reigns doesn't need the most high-profile opponent for the show he certainly needs someone better than Corbin.

My pick would be Drew McIntyre as he is probably already more over than Corbin and he is significantly better in the ring and on the mic. Obviously Roman should win but losing to Reigns on the biggest stage in WWE would not be a bad thing for McIntyre.

I think there are two options for Reigns going into the summer of 2019: a huge match with his Shield-brother Seth Rollins or a switch to SmackDown before the move to Fox and a WWE title match against the New Daniel Bryan.

Option 1 would see a babyface vs babyface main event to SummerSlam which would see Roman capture the Universal Title from his friend Seth with them sharing a post-match handshake or hug. We haven't seen a match between the two in some time and a face vs face encounter would no doubt be great. I think even with Roman going over, fans of Rollins wouldn't turn on him because they would wait until August to pull the trigger.

Option 2 is favorable for different reasons. First of all, it would be a classic babyface vs heel match to main event SummerSlam with a clear hero and a clear villain in the story. Also, with Roman bringing up WWE ratings recently it is plausible that Vince would see this and want to move him to SmackDown Live to deliver those big ratings to Fox come October this year.

Again, I believe that waiting until SummerSlam would be the right approach. Having Roman Superman Punch and Spear Bryan on his way to his first WWE Championship win since 2016 would, of course, be a great end to the second biggest show the entire year.

Whatever happens, though let's just be happy that Roman Reigns is back in the WWE.

Advertisement