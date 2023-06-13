When Stephanie McMahon fired ex-WWE star after controversial Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns decision

Stephanie McMahon has never been afraid to lay down the law as a WWE authority figure. In 2014, the former WWE Chairwoman's ruthlessness was on full display during a memorable segment with then-RAW General Manager Brad Maddox.

On the May 19, 2014, episode of RAW, Seth Rollins defeated Batista via disqualification. The Animal's Evolution stablemates Randy Orton and Triple H served as special timekeeper and ring announcer, respectively. By contrast, Rollins' Shield allies Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns were banned from ringside before Maddox allowed them to join the commentary team.

A week later, Triple H lambasted Maddox on RAW before Stephanie McMahon put the nervous GM in his place:

"Brad, look, I heard what happened. Apparently, you were roughed up and wound up in the trainer's room. You felt like you didn't have a choice. But, unfortunately, right now we feel like we don't have a choice."

At that point, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's fellow Authority member Kane made his way down to the ring. The Big Red Machine hit Maddox with a Chokeslam and Tombstone Piledriver before Stephanie took to the microphone again. Vince McMahon's daughter then smiled as she informed the helpless official that he was fired.

Why did Brad Maddox leave WWE?

Although Brad Maddox is best remembered for his GM stint, the 39-year-old also performed as an in-ring competitor. After being fired on-screen by Stephanie McMahon, he wrestled at dozens of untelevised live events in 2014 and 2015.

Maddox's final match for the company took place on November 24, 2015, when he lost to R-Truth in an untelevised bout at a Main Event taping. In real life, he was handed his release after calling the audience "cocky pr*cks" without permission.

Dutch Mantell, fka Zeb Colter in WWE, was backstage when Maddox insulted the crowd. In 2022, Mantell recalled how Vince McMahon fired the former authority figure "on the spot" after the promo segment.

Do you think Brad Maddox should have achieved more in the wrestling business? Let us know in the comments section below.

