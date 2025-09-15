When Stephanie McMahon was forced by Vince McMahon to kiss WWE Hall of Famer on television

Former WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon has played a vital role in the massive success of the Stamford-based promotion both on-screen and backstage. She has been involved in some of the most controversial segments in history, including one from the 2002 Halloween edition of SmackDown.Stephanie McMahon and Eric Bischoff were the General Managers of RAW and SmackDown and were engaged in a feud. The latter was disguised as Vince McMahon and told Steph that Scott Steiner was going to join RAW, then revealed himself.McMahon tried to slap him, but Eric held her hand and kissed her forcefully. The segment created a lot of buzz at that time. There have been rumors that Vince McMahon insisted on both his daughter and Bischoff for the awkward segment.The Billion Dollar Princess reportedly didn't like the segment and didn't want to do it.Ex-WWE star reveals who he enjoyed kissing the most in the McMahon familyFormer RAW general manager Eric Bischoff has kissed both Linda and Stephanie McMahon on-screen.On an episode of the 83 Weeks podcast in 2023, he compared the kiss. Here is what he said:&quot;I think she [Linda] was a better kisser than Stephanie to be honest. (...) There's something about, you know, it's that MILF thing. It's just awesome. You could tell she hadn't had a lot of attention in a bit because she, at first, you know, she probably felt like I did. Oh, this is so awkward and this is the guy that tried to put us out of business and all the things that I did, and now here I am in her office, in her home, physically accosting her,” he said. [H/T wrestlingnews.co]Stephanie has had a perfect Hall of Fame WWE career, and she is currently enjoying her retirement with her family and kids, while also being involved in producing engaging podcast.