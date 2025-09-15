  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • When Stephanie McMahon was forced by Vince McMahon to kiss WWE Hall of Famer on television

When Stephanie McMahon was forced by Vince McMahon to kiss WWE Hall of Famer on television

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 15, 2025 06:28 GMT
Stephanie McMahon is WWE icon! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Stephanie McMahon is WWE icon! (Credits: WWE.com)

Former WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon has played a vital role in the massive success of the Stamford-based promotion both on-screen and backstage. She has been involved in some of the most controversial segments in history, including one from the 2002 Halloween edition of SmackDown.

Ad

Stephanie McMahon and Eric Bischoff were the General Managers of RAW and SmackDown and were engaged in a feud. The latter was disguised as Vince McMahon and told Steph that Scott Steiner was going to join RAW, then revealed himself.

McMahon tried to slap him, but Eric held her hand and kissed her forcefully. The segment created a lot of buzz at that time. There have been rumors that Vince McMahon insisted on both his daughter and Bischoff for the awkward segment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

The Billion Dollar Princess reportedly didn't like the segment and didn't want to do it.

Ex-WWE star reveals who he enjoyed kissing the most in the McMahon family

Former RAW general manager Eric Bischoff has kissed both Linda and Stephanie McMahon on-screen.

On an episode of the 83 Weeks podcast in 2023, he compared the kiss. Here is what he said:

Ad
"I think she [Linda] was a better kisser than Stephanie to be honest. (...) There's something about, you know, it's that MILF thing. It's just awesome. You could tell she hadn't had a lot of attention in a bit because she, at first, you know, she probably felt like I did. Oh, this is so awkward and this is the guy that tried to put us out of business and all the things that I did, and now here I am in her office, in her home, physically accosting her,” he said. [H/T wrestlingnews.co]

Stephanie has had a perfect Hall of Fame WWE career, and she is currently enjoying her retirement with her family and kids, while also being involved in producing engaging podcast.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications