Summer Rae was a featured performer in WWE a few years ago. However, we haven't seen her in a long time.

Surprisingly, WWE officially announced her entry into the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this month. If you're wondering when she last appeared in WWE, we've got the answer.

When was Summer Rae's last match in WWE?

She last wrestled for the company at the pre-show of WrestleMania 32 in April 2016. She teamed up with Emma, Lana, Naomi, and Tamina in a losing effort against Alicia Fox, Brie Bella, Eva Marie, Natalya, and Paige. The match was dubbed 'Team Total Divas vs. Team B.A.D. and Blonde.

Summer Rae @DanielleMoinet



See you at the



Get ready ladies bc I am in the best shape of my life @WWE I’m baaaaaaaack….See you at the #RoyalRumble !!!Get ready ladies bc I am in the best shape of my life I’m baaaaaaaack….See you at the #RoyalRumble!!!Get ready ladies bc I am in the best shape of my life 😉💋 @WWE https://t.co/2Kw2ffdHRP

It is worth noting that she was still under WWE contract, despite her recovery from various medical issues, until WWE released her in October 2017. She is best remembered for her work as former WWE Superstar Fandango's manager. Her prominent role on "Total Divas" also remains memorable.

Why was Summer Rae released by WWE in 2017?

Rae had a decent run in the company before she suffered injuries. She has stated that these issues led to her exit from sports entertainment.

The former WWE Superstar recently appeared on Renee Paquette's podcast, The Sessions, where she spoke about her return to WWE. She also discussed injuries she suffered before WWE released her.

“I had a bone spur in my vertebrae in my neck, my C4 (...) and then I had thoracic outlet syndrome," said Rae. "I think you can live with bone spurs. Old people have them from car accidents and stuff like that, though I’m very young to have them. But thoracic outlet syndrome is horrible. A lot of Major League pitchers have it and it’s called TOS."

Rae continued to describe her battle with thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS), and she noted that she'll always have to deal with it.

"Any time I kind of flex my hand, it’s like shooting pain," said Summer Rae. "To lift weights, I do five to ten pounds because its nerve damage basically. What they wanted to do is remove the first rib. I was like ‘absolutely not, I’m not doing that. I’m just always going to have physical therapy or a chiropractor."

It is saddening to hear about Summer Rae's injuries. Thankfully, she has recovered to the extent that she is allowed to wrestle in one-off matches.

At Royal Rumble 2022, fans will see her back in action for the first time since 2017, and the WWE Universe is already looking forward to her return.

