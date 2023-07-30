When Taylor Swift used to babysit former WWE star's children; cast daughter in her iconic music video

Taylor Swift has gained stardom of epic proportions since her music career took flight around 2008. The 12-time Grammy Award-winning artist continues to make waves with The Eras Tour. Given the diversified world nowadays, it is rather odd to imagine someone like Taylor Swift having a connection to wrestling.

However, the world of wrestling and Taylor Swift have crossed paths. Her connection to wrestling is none other than former WWE star Jeff Jarrett.

Jarrett was associated with WWE until last year as Senior Vice President of Live Events. In November, he made his debut on AEW Dynamite and formed an alliance with Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. He also serves as the Director of Business Development for the promotion.

A couple of years ago, during an interview, the 56-year-old talked about how Taylor Swift would spend time with his daughters.

"When 'Mine' came out, she came over to the house and Jeremy Borash, we were having a creative meeting downstairs. Taylor would come over and get the girls and take them back to her house and they'd bake cookies and all kind of stuff. One day, Taylor brought over Joe Jonas."

The AEW star also added how his daughter Jaclyn resembled a young Taylor Swift and got cast in her 'Mine' music video. It was released in 2010 and has garnered over 316 million views till date.

"The 'Mine' video is so creative and my daughter Jaclyn looked like a little Taylor. We were out on the lake, Taylor pulled up and, as bold as she always is, was just like, 'I want Jaclyn in the video.' 'Okay.' We flew up to Maine where they shot the video, had to turn over your cell phone on set and all that stuff. It was a good experience for the kids." [H/T Fightful]

At the beginning of the music video, a couple is seen fighting as their daughter walks into the room. That girl is Jarrett's daughter Jaclyn. The song Mine was released in 2008 from Swift's Fearless album featuring a plethora of single hits like Love Story, You Belong with Me, and Fifteen, to name a few.

Much like Taylor Swift, Jeff Jarrett is also a musician

In 1993, Jeff Jarrett joined WWE and was known to frequently smash his guitar over the heads of his opponents. This soon became a signature part of his gimmick.

Double J added lavish hats to his wrestling attire, citing 'ain't I great?' in his promos. The former WWE Superstar also released a music video for 'With My Baby Tonight,' which he also sang at the In Your House 2 event pay-per-view in 1995.

Additionally, he also made cameos in music videos for other musicians and bands.

The wrestling veteran hosts his own podcast, 'My World With Jeff Jarrett,' where he is vocal about the latest happenings in the wrestling world.