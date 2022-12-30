When The Rock quoted Andrew Tate without taking his name

Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock) usually keeps a low profile on controversial matters, but his situation with Andrew Tate was a huge exception. The wrestler-turned-actor slipped into drama headlong, and it wasn’t for a blockbuster movie.

Andrew Tate’s arrest has been the talk of the town recently. The former kickboxer and media personality is a polarizing figure due to his vision of masculinity and history rife with various scandals. Other celebrities tend to have a negative opinion of him.

Thus, The Rock received a lot of backlash on social media when he quoted Andrew Tate. The incident occurred in August when Dwayne Johnson’s inclusion in DCEU and his film Black Adam gained him a lot of fan-following. He stepped into murky waters after posting an Instagram video with the caption:

“I heard this quote the other day that I want to share with you guys. Now I’m paraphrasing here but it goes like this. The person who goes to the gym regardless of how they feel will always beat the person who goes to the gym when they feel like going to the gym.” (Fandomwire)

Andrew Tate used the same quote, with the only exception being that the word “person” replaced the word “man.” Many people consider the former boxer to be misogynistic, so this made The People’s Champion go ‘more’ viral on social media.

Dwayne Johnson apparently had no idea who he was paraphrasing. Tate responded to him on his podcast, elaborating on how they share similar thinking due to being “successful in life rather than losers.

“Winners always understand each other. I say something, The Rock hears it and goes ‘Yes, I agree with you’… Losers hear me and start calling me names. So, the winners have always understood each other throughout history.” (Fandomwire)

The Brahma Bull usually posts motivational stuff on his social media accounts, but this one backfired on him.

What happened to Andrew Tate?

Alejandra Caraballo @Esqueer_ Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country.



This is absolutely epic. Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country.This is absolutely epic. https://t.co/kyz4pqegkJ

Today, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) raided Andrew Tate’s property in Bucharest, Romania. Along with his brother Tristan, he has been arrested on the grounds of human trafficking and exploitation.

Rumors had swirled online that police had been tipped off to Tate’s location after he posted a video targeting Greta Thunberg. His issue with the climate activist started earlier this week when he boasted about the numerous cars and the "enormous emissions" produced by them. Top G even tagged Thunberg.

Leaked footage of DIICOT’s raid has been doing the rounds on social media. They recovered several controversial items from the house, including guns and knives.

Earlier, on April 11, 2022, Andrew and Tristan Tate were detained from their residence in Pipera and charged with the same allegations as their current arrest. They were released after five hours of questioning.

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes