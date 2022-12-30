In the latest news, controversial media personality and former kickboxer Andrew Tate has been arrested in Romania. His brother Tristan has also been detained.

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) issued a statement on the matter, claiming that the Tate brothers are being investigated for human trafficking.

Andrew Tate holds a kickboxing record of 76 wins and nine losses in a career from 2007 to 2020. While he is a four-time world champion, his net worth and fame skyrocketed after he hung up his boxing gloves, the reason being his antics on the internet.

In November, Andrew hyped his fight against MMA star Jake Paul on social media. He targeted Logan Paul's brother and wanted to get in the ring with him out of respect. The two athletes even locked eyes at the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji Olatunji bout in Dubai on November 13.

However, The Cobra kept stalling the showdown with Jake Paul repeatedly. While Andrew offered $3 million to his rival for a fight in 2021, Jake had other opponents in mind then. Coming off a big win against Anderson Silva, The Problem Child now holds a 6-0 record.

On a recent livestream with influencer Adin Ross, Andrew Tate claimed his fight against Jake Paul was unlikely to happen. It was another downer for MMA fans after he teased the match to the limit.

His arrest has also now cast a large shadow on the proceedings rumored to take place in 2023.

"I don't think me and Jake Paul are going to fight. There's a lot of negotiations behind the scenes. It's not a simple process. Actually, between you and I, I actually quite like Jake. It's Logan who's full of sh**," claimed Tate. [52:30 - 52:40]

Alejandra Caraballo @Esqueer_ Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country.



This is absolutely epic. Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country.This is absolutely epic. https://t.co/kyz4pqegkJ

The match between Andrew vs. Jake is definitely off for now and will depend on when the authorities release Tate. Apparently, the ball was in his court as Paul had agreed to fight him this year.

"Negotiations" became the highlight of 2022, apart from the usual social media jibes by both parties.

Logan Paul predicted Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate isn't going to happen

Following a teaser of Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate on Twitter, Logan Paul addressed the rumors of their fight in Jeff Wittek’s podcast Jeff FM.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer saw through the Top G's facade and disclosed that he wouldn't fight his brother.

"Yo, I just talked to Jake about this. Apparently [Tate’s opinions and actions] are just a f**kin’ act. It’s just a f**kin’ act bro."

Logan continued:

"It’s a show. We all come into this room and we put on a show. Jake said Andrew’s brother Tristan is a more solid, down-to-earth kind of guy in real life.” (H/T Dexerto)

This is not the first time Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have gotten into legal trouble. Earlier this year, their house in Romania was raided in April, and DIICOT found two women held hostage at the property. The brothers were released after being questioned for five hours.

It remains to be seen what else will be unearthed in the investigation.

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes