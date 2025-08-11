When The Rock revealed real-life heat between Vince McMahon and his father Rocky Johnson

The Rock is undoubtedly one of the most decorated and popular names in the rich history of sports entertainment. Coming from a family of wrestlers, the star has spoken the wrestling lingo and lived the gimmick since his childhood. Learning from one of the greatest of all time, his father, the late great Rocky Johnson, The Rock is one of the biggest assets that WWE has.

Ad

While The Brahma Bull has earned the respect of millions around the world, including Vince McMahon, his father seemingly didn’t have a very good relationship with the former CEO of the company. Back in the day, when WWE was set to host the first-ever WrestleMania, Rocky Johnson was one of the most popular names on their roster.

Ad

Trending

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

However, The Rock narrated in the sitcom based on his real life, Young Rock, that Rocky Johnson was not chosen to be a part of WrestleMania. This felt like a betrayal of the legend when other members of his family were booked for the massive pay-per-view, but not him.

This led to Johnson returning the favour to Vince McMahon by keeping his contract with the company aside and heading to Saudi Arabia to secretly wrestle with another promoter. WWE legend Pat Patterson then reaffirmed to Johnson that Vince McMahon was cool with everything and wanted him to wrestle under the WWF banner in the Middle East, opening up an entire new market for the company. However, Vince McMahon was really not happy.

Ad

Rather, the former WWE Chairman took a shot at Johnson during the WrestleMania after-party, which ended up being the beginning of the heat between the two men. While The Rock wasn’t happy to see all this, he couldn’t do anything because he was just a kid. Vince McMahon continued to bury Rocky Johnson in the following months, eventually leading to the release of the WWE legend from the company, despite the power he and his family held in the industry.

Ad

Vince McMahon sent a tribute to The Rock’s father following his passing

The Rock’s father, Rocky Johnson, passed away on January 15, 2020. The legend’s death saw people from all over, including wrestling personalities from all around the globe, sending their tribute to the former one-half of the WWF Tag Team Champions.

Vince McMahon also sent a tribute to the legend on the day of his passing, sending his love to The Rock and his family, and acknowledging Rocky Johnson as an incredible talent.

Ad

“I’m deeply saddened by the loss of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, an incredible talent who forged an indelible legacy. My thoughts are with @TheRock and his family,” Vince wrote.

While there were controversies that surfaced revolving around Vince McMahon and Pat Patterson following Rocky Johnson’s funeral, The Final Boss or his family never confirmed any of them. Vince McMahon and The Brahma Bull share an incredible bond with each other, and only time will tell if The People's Champion ever addresses the story in front of the world again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!