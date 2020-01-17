Vince McMahon pays a heartfelt tribute to Rocky Johnson

As reported previously, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson passed away on Wednesday at the age of 75. A long string of pro-wrestling personalities took to social media to react to the passing of the WWE legend. Now, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has posted a tweet to pay tribute to Johnson. Mr. McMahon described Johnson as an incredible talent whose legacy will live on forever in the annals of pro-wrestling. Check out the tweet below:

I’m deeply saddened by the loss of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, an incredible talent who forged an indelible legacy. My thoughts are with @TheRock and his family. pic.twitter.com/Y2gIgL9J2f — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 16, 2020

Johnson was a major star in the National Wrestling Alliance, where he won several World titles as well as Tag Team Championships. Upon his arrival in WWE, Johnson formed a tandem with Tony Atlas, and the two dubbed themselves 'The Soul Patrol'. The duo made history on December 10, 1983, when they became the first African-American Tag Champions in WWE history, by defeating The Wild Samoans.

Johnson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 by his son, The Rock. The Great One carried his father's legacy in WWE upon his debut in the mid-90s, and turned into one of the biggest Superstars in the history of this business.

Sportskeeda sends its deepest condolences to the Johnson family.