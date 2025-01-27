When The Undertaker once blasted superstars for playing video games

The Undertaker has made the headlines since it was announced he would be on the cover of WWE 2K25's Deadman edition. This announcement has excited the world of professional wrestling, as many fans and gamers are now looking forward to playing this edition of the iconic wrestling game.

However, Taker, who has also appeared on the cover of many WWE games, once went on a rant against superstars playing video games. During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience in 2021, the wrestling legend spoke about the difference between the current era and the Attitude Era.

The Deadman said:

"It’s tough right now for me because the product has changed so much. It’s kind of soft, you know?’ 'Probably,’ he shrugged. ‘I’ll probably p**s a lot of people off but they need to hear it. It is what it is. But to the young guys, 'Oh, he’s a bitter old guy.' I’m not bitter. I did my time, I’m good. I walked away when I wanted to walk away... I just think the product is a little soft. There’s guys here and there that have an edge to them. But there is too much pretty and not enough substance, I think, right now."

He further added:

"In that era of guys, too, those were men. You into a dressing room nowadays and it’s a lot different.I remember walking into my first real dressing room, and all I saw were some crusty f***ing men. Half of them had guns and knives in their bags. S**t just got handled back then. Now you walk in, there’s guys playing video games and f***ing making sure they look pretty."

You can check Undertaker's appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience below:

In terms of product, WWE has made massive improvements since 2021. However, The Undertaker might still not be very satisfied when it comes to playing video games, as the Judgment Day members are regularly spotted playing WWE 2K24 in their clubhouse.

The Undertaker broke his record by appearing on the cover of WWE 2k25 Deadman Edition

The legacy of The Undertaker as a wrestler is unmatched. For 30 years, Taker wrestled some of the biggest names in the business and made quite a name for himself. This also made him a massive fan favorite, and for a very long time, he was a face of the company.

Hence, it was only natural to see him appear on video game covers. However, with his appearance on the cover of WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition, the wrestling legend has broken his record. For those unaware, Taker holds the Guinness World Record for most appearances on a video game cover with 19 appearances.

But his appearance on the cover of the WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition takes the tally to 20, thus breaking his own record. The first time The Undertaker ever appeared on the cover of a video game was WWF WrestleMania: Steel Cage Challenge in 1992. Since then, he has been a regular on the cover of video games.

You can check the cover of WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition featuring The Undertaker below:

With the Deadman Edition now being announced, it will be interesting to see what this edition will include. While 2K Sports hasn't revealed anything about the same, the company website revealed that information like game-changing features, iconic superstars, and other details will be revealed on January 28th, 2025.

