When Triple H claimed WWE star was "too small" during a backstage meeting

In the early 2000s, Triple H worked for WWE as both an in-ring competitor and a member of the creative team. The Game offered his opinions on how the company should book several superstars, including the up-and-coming Kurt Angle.

At the time, Triple H had concerns about the inexperienced Angle. He felt that the audience might struggle to believe in the Olympic gold medallist due to his size. WWE billed the legendary wrestler as six-foot-two, but his real height is believed to be around five-foot-10.

Vince McMahon's former right-hand man Bruce Prichard discussed Angle on the SummerSlam 2000 episode of his Something to Wrestle With podcast in 2017. Prichard recalled how WWE's current Chief Content Officer raised doubts about his in-ring rival:

"At this point, as far as Kurt and Triple H, no [animosity] because Kurt was pretty damn naive, and Kurt was just happy to be there and wanted to prove himself. I do remember Triple H talking about how Kurt was too small and, 'Who's gonna believe that?' But Kurt being an Olympic gold medallist, once you get in the ring with him, he makes you a believer pretty damn quick." [2:50:37 – 2:50:59]

Angle and Triple H shared the ring many times in 2000, most notably at SummerSlam. Both men unsuccessfully challenged The Rock for the world title in the main event.

Why Kurt Angle stopped attending WWE meetings

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon invited Kurt Angle to creative meetings during his early days with the company. The former amateur wrestler attracted backstage heat from other wrestlers for attending the meetings, prompting him to stop going.

On a 2021 episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle addressed Triple H allegedly badmouthing him:

"But Triple H never said anything bad about me in the meetings, at least not when I was in there, but I don't know if it happened beforehand. I'm not really sure, but he always talked well of me as far as I know."

Angle and Triple H last competed in a match against each other in 2018 at WrestleMania 34. The debuting Ronda Rousey joined forces with Angle to defeat The Game and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag team bout.

