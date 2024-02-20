When Triple H "ended" WWE legend's career by beating him in a Retirement Match 12 years before he actually retired

In the year 2000, WWE CCO Triple H was at the top of his wrestling career. From great segments and matches to championship wins, The Game was surrounded by success. He had registered several big victories but had also hampered the runs of several superstars at the time.

One such superstar who suffered the consequences of facing Triple H was Mick Foley. At No Way Out in 2000, Foley squared off with The Game in a Hell in a Cell Match.

This match also had a stipulation according to which Foley would have to leave WWE if he lost. On the night they fought, that's what happened, and Foley was forced to leave the company. Mick Foley recalled the incident on social media a couple of years ago and called it an amazing send-off. He also thanked Triple H, writing:

"22 YEARS AGO TODAY! What a great way to end my career! If only I’d stayed retired. Thank you ⁦Triple H for the amazing send-off."

Naturally, Foley couldn't stay away from the ring for long. In 2004, he made a comeback to the Stamford-based promotion and competed with Randy Orton. Two years later, he also faced Edge in a widely remembered match at WrestleMania 22.

WWE Hall of Famer says fans would go crazy for Triple H if he wrestled now

During his prime, Triple H was one of the most feared wrestlers in WWE. A 14-time World Champion, The Game did not only feud with big names but also put over talent who are considered massive stars in wrestling today. Naturally, he earned the respect of the wrestling world.

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart said that fans would have gone crazy for Triple H if he wrestled today. During a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling Editor Bill Apter, Hart mentioned that The Game was doing a good job. He said:

"Triple H is doing such a good job. I'm not just saying that to be saying it. He's got it all, man. He could step back in the ring tomorrow if he wanted to and still people would go crazy over him. He's got a great crew around him, and then Shawn Michaels up at NXT." [1:37 – 1:55]

Hart’s assessment of Triple H isn't wrong. Even today, when the CCO makes his entrance to address the crowd, he receives a huge pop. While he may never wrestle again, it will be interesting to see how the Stamford-based promotion grows under his tenure.