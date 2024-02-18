Fans would go crazy for Triple H if he wrestled now, WWE Hall of Famer says (Exclusive)

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H retired from in-ring competition in 2022 due to heart issues. In an exclusive interview, legendary wrestling manager Jimmy Hart praised The Game's creative decision-making and his appeal to WWE fans.

Triple H won 14 world titles during his Hall of Fame wrestling career. In 2022, the 54-year-old replaced his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, as WWE's creative figurehead. Nick Khan, WWE's President, has also played an important behind-the-scenes role in recent years.

Hart spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter about Khan and Triple H's roles in WWE landing a $5 billion deal with Netflix:

"Nick Khan came into the company, and all of a sudden a little deal here, a little deal there, and it's just blowing up everywhere," Hart said. "That's what I've said before. Look, best production in the world. I'm sorry, best production in the world, and it gets bigger and bigger and bigger, and just when you think, 'What can we do that's bigger?' and sure enough they pull it out. They do it." [1:14 – 1:35]

Hart thinks The King of Kings would probably still receive a huge reaction from fans if he was medically cleared to wrestle again:

"Triple H is doing such a good job. I'm not just saying that to be saying it. He's got it all, man. He could step back in the ring tomorrow if he wanted to and still people would go crazy over him. He's got a great crew around him, and then Shawn Michaels up at NXT." [1:37 – 1:55]

Jimmy Hart on the success of Triple H's NXT

As the founder of the NXT developmental brand, Triple H oversaw the progress of almost every top current WWE star during the early stages of their careers. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is now in charge of the show's creative direction.

Jimmy Hart believes WWE's high number of main roster stars from NXT is proof that the system works:

"If you think about it, where did Rhea Ripley come from? NXT. Charlotte Flair – NXT. Becky Lynch – NXT. LA Knight had been around different areas, but still he went down to NXT to kinda get himself back together again. Roman Reigns – NXT." [1:56 – 2:13]

Hart also explained why he thinks there is a big difference between Cody Rhodes and his late father Dusty.

