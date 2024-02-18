WWE legend explains one big difference between Cody Rhodes and Dusty Rhodes (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes' mission to "finish the story" largely revolves around his father Dusty Rhodes' unsuccessful attempt to win the WWE Championship in 1977. Although there are obvious similarities between the Rhodes family members, legendary wrestling manager Jimmy Hart believes The American Nightmare is different from his late father.

On April 6-7, Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. The two-time Royal Rumble winner often wears a suit on television when he is not wrestling. Dusty Rhodes, by contrast, usually wore jeans and a T-shirt.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Hart explained why Cody Rhodes' on-screen persona does not remind him of Dusty:

"I think that Cody is different than his dad. They talk about Dusty and everything he did for the business, which he did a lot for the business – he's great, I love Dusty, one of my favorites – but I think Cody's got a special look, dresses different. His dad was a boots and blue jeans, T-shirt [person]." [3:43 – 4:01]

Jimmy Hart praises Cody Rhodes' resilience

Since returning to WWE in 2022, Cody Rhodes has overcome a long-term pectoral injury and a WrestleMania main event defeat against Roman Reigns.

Although he struggles to view many comparisons between Cody and his father, Jimmy Hart only has positive things to say about the RAW star's character:

"I still don't feel that way about it. I'm just telling you, you can't talk me into what I don't feel! I just think there's something special about Cody that's different. There's certain things that kinda maybe remind you of Dusty, but I think he's his own deal. He's just got something special about him. People gravitate to him. Great interview. He's got a great look when he talks to the people. It's very sincere. He's great in the ring too. He's had a few injuries but he's overcome them, and he's a major draw right now." [4:09 – 4:42]

