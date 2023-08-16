When Triple H fired 3 superstars after regaining his power in WWE

Triple H portrayed many gimmicks during his illustrious in-ring WWE career. He masterminded a heinous attack on Stone Cold Steve Austin as The Cerebral Assassin. He almost gave John Cena his first WrestleMania loss as The King of Kings. Moreover, the Hall of Famer fired three superstars as the face of The Authority.

The angle took place on the January 5, 2015, episode of WWE RAW. The Authority (Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Kane) got retribution for their Survivor Series 2014 ouster by firing Dolph Ziggler, Erick Rowan, and Ryback.

This firing of Ziggler, Rowan, and Ryback was the pre-match stipulation The Authority and Cena had agreed to in the buildup to Survivor Series. After Team Cena won the match with some help from Sting, The Game and others were removed from power in one of the most shocking moments in WWE history.

They were stripped of their corporate roles and put in unfavorable situations by the then-general manager of RAW and SmackDown, Daniel Bryan. However, a controversial act by a certain Architect forced Cena to bring back Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Kane.

Seth Rollins coaxed The Franchise Player into restoring The Authority by threatening to hurt Edge’s neck on the December 29, 2014, episode of RAW. Rollins was awarded for his work with a title match against then-World Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar and John Cena at Royal Rumble 2015.

What happened to Dolph Ziggler, Erick Rowan & Ryback after they were fired by Triple H?

Firing and retirement have rarely been permanent in the world of pro wrestling. Some superstars were fired from the WWE roster only to return days, months, or years later. The same can be said about the three talents that were fired by Triple H in 2015.

Ziggler, Rowan, and Ryback only missed two weeks of in-ring action before The Authority brought them back. In the storyline, Cena managed to defeat Rollins, Kane, and The Big Show (with the help of Sting, again!) in a three-on-one handicap match on the January 19, 2015, episode of RAW.

As a result, all three stars got their jobs back. They stayed as a cohesive unit before disbanding during the buildup to WrestleMania 31.

