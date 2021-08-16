When did Triple H first use the 'King of Kings' theme song?

Triple H first used the 'King of Kings' theme song by Motörhead at the WrestleMania 22 pay-per-view event where he faced John Cena for the WWE Championship, in Chicago, Illinois. The intro to the song was played whilst Triple H was making his entrance sitting on a throne.

The song has been retained by Triple H ever since, and has been mainly used when he has made his entrance in a non-wrestling capacity. He has retained 'The Game,' also by Motörhead, when making his entrance for matches.

Triple has always been fond of intricate and elaborate entrances that symbolize his iconic throne and the deathly sledgehammer. The theme song is the perfect blend that complements The Game's demeanor and in-ring personality.

Does Triple H have a friendship with Motörhead?

Triple H struck up a friendship with Motörhead, particularly with Lemmy Kilmister, the band's lead singer. During their friendship, Motörhead had provided Triple H with three theme songs. 'The Game,' 'King of Kings' and 'Line in the Sand' which was used for Triple H's Evolution stable in the mid-2000's.

Triple H spoke to Metal Injection about his relationship with Motörhead and Lemmy, and a gig he attended:

"He said, ‘It used to be an old-timer event at our shows where it was all these old metalheads that had kinda aged out. All of a sudden, we’re like this cool, young band and we’ve got kids here and teenagers and young adults that are at our shows again. It’s been like a refresh for us.’ To me, there was no bigger compliment." Triple H said (h/t Metal Injection)

Sadly, Lemmy Kilmister passed away on December 28th, 2015, to the devastation of rock fans worldwide. One thing is for sure, that Lemmy's contributions with Motörhead will live on through Triple H and WWE.

