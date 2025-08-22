When Triple H issued a public apology to a WWE star for making "a terrible joke"

WWE CCO Triple H once sent a public apology to a superstar following backlash over his comments about her. Back in 2019, The Game publicly said sorry to Paige aka Saraya after a tasteless comment made by him went viral on Wrestling X.

In early 2020, the WWE CCO was answering media questions while promoting the NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II event. He made a comment about Paige while discussing her possible in-ring return and it didn't sit well with a lot of people, including Paige herself.

"Edge has kids. You know, Paige maybe — she probably has some she doesn’t know of." [H/T 411Mania]

While speaking with Gary Cassidy, Paige expressed her disappointment over Triple H's comments. She was clearly not happy with the comments, judging by her response:

“Obviously, I was a little bit perplexed and and a little taken back because he’s someone that I truly look up to. He’s always been very respectful. I think he got caught up in a joke and I just don’t think it was appropriate to joke about. It’s just something I’m not going to continually talk about. I feel like people on the Internet have done a pretty good job at it. He’s definitely reached out and we’re gonna be talking about some things.” [H/T 411Mania]

Soon after, The Game took to his official X handle and issued an apology to Paige for his comments. Check out what he wrote:

Triple H @TripleH I’ve reached out to @RealPaigeWWE to apologize. I made a terrible joke and I’m sorry if it offended her or anyone else.

Saraya talks about a potential WWE return

Paige aka Saraya as a WWE Superstar

Saraya had a chat with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast earlier this year. The popular female star opened up about a possible return to WWE. She said she would love to return to the promotion as Paige:

“Paige, 100%. I miss Paige so much. I tell people all the time. So again, when I went to AEW, I didn’t want to be close to my character in WWE because of the comparisons. I was like, Okay. And then I ended up being like a chicken sh*t heel with AEW, which is all fun and good, but there’s a ceiling to that. Whereas Paige, I mean, she’s generational. I love her." [H/T CVV]

Paige was one of the most popular female stars in World Wrestling Entertainment back in the day. Unfortunately, she suffered an injury in late 2017 during a house show that ended her career.

In what many fans considered a miracle, Paige aka Saraya returned to the ring in AEW in 2022. At Full Gear 2022, she defeated Britt Baker in her first match since 2017. Her fans would love to see her have one final WWE run before she calls it quits for good.

