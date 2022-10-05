When did Triple H "join" The Shield in WWE?

Evolution, led by Triple H, was arguably one of The Shield's most formidable rivals during the former's second run in WWE. Some of its members even influenced Seth Rollins' betrayal of his group. However, it looks like all this was forgotten in 2017 when Hunter fought alongside the justice-seeking faction.

In 2014, Rollins betrayed Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) and aligned with The Authority, a heelish stable led by The Game. Still, The Hounds of Justice reunited in 2017 and was scheduled for a match at TLC against Cesaro, The Miz, and Sheamus.

Kane and Braun Strowman were later added to make it a 3-on-5 Handicap Match. Days before the event, Roman Reigns was pulled from the bout due to illness and was replaced by a Hall of Famer.

After the TLC event, the trio was set for a WWE live event in Glasgow, Scotland. With Reigns still out of competition, Rollins and Ambrose decided to let Triple H join The Shield during the November 1, 2017 show. The star-studded team successfully defeated Bray Wyatt, Cesaro, and Sheamus.

Days after the house show, Reigns returned on RAW and joined his stablemates to challenge The New Day for Survivor Series 2017. The Hounds of Justice won at the pay-per-view.

Triple H is not the only WWE legend to become an honorary member of The Shield

As mentioned above, the group had to look for The Tribal Chief's temporary replacement while he was gone. Besides The King of Kings, they also recruited an Olympic Gold Medalist for their match at TLC 2017.

Kurt Angle fought alongside Ambrose and Rollins at the event in a 3-on-5 Handicap Match. Although the trio were initially at odds and shared the ring for the first time, they still managed to power through and won the contest.

After countless memorable matches and segments in their previous run, it will be interesting to see if The Shield reunites for one final hurrah in WWE.

What did you think about The Shield's alliance with Triple H and Kurt Angle? Share your thoughts below.

