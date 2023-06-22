When Triple H lost to surprising WWE mid-carder due to a "concussion" - Remembering the bizarre 2013 incident

Over the years, Triple H has garnered a reputation for being someone who has put a lot of talent over for WWE. A prime example of this could be seen when 'The Game' was involved in a match that left many scratching their heads.

After losing to Brock Lesnar in a gruesome match at Extreme Rules 2013, Triple H faced Paul Heyman's new client, Curtis Axel, on RAW the next night. In what was a regular singles match, Axel seemed to have the upper hand as his opponent was selling a concussion.

At one instance during the match, The Game sat ringside and poured water on himself. However, this did not work, and Triple H did not appear to be in any condition to wrestle Axel. With medics advising him not to compete, the referee had to count The King of Kings out of the match.

The fact that WWE went ahead with Curtis Axel beating a legend like The Game showed how much faith the company had in the young star. However, things did not work out for Axel, as he failed to establish himself as a major superstar in WWE.

Fans put pressure on Triple H to book a major match at WWE SummerSlam

This week on RAW, the WWE Universe saw the return of Tommaso Ciampa. Naturally, the 38-year-old's return garnered a huge response from the crowd, and with recent reports hinting at a #DIY reunion between Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, fans on social media requested a major match at SummerSlam.

Social media was buzzing after Ciampa's return, with fans asking Triple H to book a match between DIY and Owens & Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam. While this is still a fan request, it would be something worth looking into.

At SummerSlam this year, WWE creatives will do their best to host a show that will be memorable for every wrestling fan. And what better could WWE do than book a match the fans wish to see?

Triple H is under pressure to fire an authority figure in WWE

Week after week, the relationship between Chelsea Green and Adam Pearce continues to worsen. With the former constantly attacking Pearce, it is evident that Green does not hold the WWE official in the highest regard. And one of her recent actions on social media was enough to prove it.

After WWE's social media team uploaded a video that saw Becky Lynch submit Green, the latter wrote a list of complaints in the comments section. While she mentioned her disappointment with the social media team, Green's third and last request caught the attention of fans.

In the third point of her comments, Green asked the WWE CCO to fire Adam Pearce from his job. While this comment was proof enough of Green's dislike towards Pearce, it will be interesting to observe how this story pans out.

