"Triple H make it happen please" - Fans beg WWE to book huge title match for SummerSlam 

With SummerSlam set to take place in the coming weeks, Triple H and WWE Creative are looking to put together one of the biggest shows of the year.

Following the surprise return of Tommaso Ciampa on RAW last night and with recent reports seeming to indicate that there are plans to reform him and Gargano's tag team, DIY, fans have begun to speculate if the pair may be competing for the company's tag team gold soon.

A match that many fans are itching to see is the showdown between DIY and the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at SummerSlam.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. DIY should be the move for Summerslam. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. DIY should be the move for Summerslam. https://t.co/KcJhvb1k1A

With Ciampa's return on the red brand this week, the wrestling fanbase took to social media, with them declaring their interest in seeing two of the company's most talented duos face off for the gold.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp DIY vs. Owens & Zayn at Summerslam please DIY vs. Owens & Zayn at Summerslam please

grant hudson @HotrockHudson I’ve been waiting for it since Hunter took over. Whenever they do it I hope DIY are the ones to take the tag titles off of KO/Sami @SeanRossSapp Please!!I’ve been waiting for it since Hunter took over. Whenever they do it I hope DIY are the ones to take the tag titles off of KO/Sami @SeanRossSapp Please!! 🔥🔥 I’ve been waiting for it since Hunter took over. Whenever they do it I hope DIY are the ones to take the tag titles off of KO/Sami

K E O N I @0KAHUNA @ProWFinesse They’ve GOT to use this opportunity to split the belts, not only that but would it would rejuvenate Gargano & Ciampa’s careers on the main roster. @ProWFinesse They’ve GOT to use this opportunity to split the belts, not only that but would it would rejuvenate Gargano & Ciampa’s careers on the main roster.

Before Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens can make it to SummerSlam, the pair must first defend the tag team titles on the 30th of June on SmackDown in London, England, when they face off against Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly.

Former WWE manager was worried for Triple H after Vince McMahon's return

July 2022 saw The Game take over the creative responsibilities of WWE after Vince McMahon announced his retirement. However, the 77-year-old returned to the company's board earlier this year, giving input into the creative direction of the on-screen product as well.

Despite McMahon's return, former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell recently stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk that this has not seemed to hinder Triple H's ability to oversee both RAW and SmackDown.

"If we look back nine months ago, they had one story. That's all they had. They had Roman and all that. They didn't have any other stories. Now, since Triple H has taken over and I did fear when Vince came back that things would change. But I think Triple H has kinda righted the ship and they're still on track. They got a lot more going on now than they did nine months ago." [From 36:37 - 37:09] [H/T Sportskeeda]

Since The King of Kings has led the creative, it could be argued that the overall quality of both WWE's weekly shows as well as their Premium Live Events has improved greatly.

How has Triple H fared as the head of WWE Creative? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

