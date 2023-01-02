When two WWE Superstars got married wearing underwear

WWE has had its fair share of bizarre wedding angles in the non-PG era. Back in the day, the crowd was highly entertained by the drama, but the same has now become the subject of scrutiny.

The matter we are going to discuss today happened exactly two decades ago. On an episode of Smackdown on January 2, 2003, Al Wilson and Dawn Marie celebrated their kayfabe wedding in front of the WWE Universe in their undies.

Marie made her wrestling debut on ECW as Lance Storm's valet in 1998. She rose to fame due to her managerial role but was included into the blue brand in 2002 as a solo act. Following a storyline with Vince McMahon, the superstar hailing from New Jersey began her controversial feud with Torrie Wilson.

Al Wilson is Torrie's real-life father. Characteristic of Vince McMahon's ideas, he thought it would be a good decision to include him in the rivalry. WWE introduced Al as Dawn Marie's love interest in October 2002, and both got married after some romantic/controversial segments. You can watch the video by clicking here.

Old School Jason (OSJ) @Shoryuken91 Al Wilson and Dawn Marie tie the knot next week on the first SmackDown of the new year! Al Wilson and Dawn Marie tie the knot next week on the first SmackDown of the new year! https://t.co/Q3evfDVgYv

For fans questioning the bride's motive, it was to humiliate Torrie up to her breaking point. Marie even pitched the idea of 'marriage in their undergarments' as part of her elaborate plot. If the wedding wasn't crazy enough, their honeymoon segment showed Al Wilson's kayfabe death after an overly physical night.

In the aftermath, Torrie Wilson and Dawn Marie fought at the Royal Rumble on January 19, 2003, in what was dubbed the 'Stepmother vs. Stepdaughter' match. Torrie won the bout, but their storyline continued until May 2004, when the babyface racked up multiple wins against the power-hungry heel.

What was the original ending pitched for Dawn Marie and Al Wilson's wedding in WWE?

Following his death on honeymoon, Al Wilson was rightly taken off the story involving Torrie and Marie. It wouldn't have been the case if the original plans of the Dawn Marie-Al Wilson angle were implemented in WWE.

Former WWE writer Dave Lagana disclosed the original ending to the saga in an episode of the “Solomonster Sounds Off' podcast in 2017. Apparently, Al Wilson would have faked his own death to get an apology from his daughter. What would have followed was a scene straight out of the comic books or the Final Destination movie, whichever way you see it.

"He would have walked out the front of the funeral home and then he would have gotten hit by a bus and he would have died.", said Dave. "Vince loved it, but we never got to do it, sadly. I never told that story, and probably for good reason because it’s terrible.” (H/T WrestlingRumors)

Dawn Marie, who has been married to Mathew DaMatta since 2005, retired from wrestling in 2012. She was last seen inside the ring on an August 23, 2008, episode of Women Superstars Uncensored, where she fought Trixie Lynn in a no-contest.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes