When UFC Fighter Stephan Bonnar made a bold prediction about a potential WWE career

Stephan Bonnar is one of the most popular UFC fighters in history and one of the fighters turned pro wrestlers, but he never joined the group of people who performed in WWE for an interesting reason.

The 45-year-old began his professional MMA career in the most iconic way. Bonnar fought Forrest Griffin in the finale of the first season of The Ultimate Fighter. Griffin won the third-round bout via unanimous decision, but both fighters received six-figure contracts from the UFC due to their performances. As per Dana White, the aforementioned fight even saved the company from failing and introduced the sport to many fans.

While in the UFC, Stephan also faced the likes of Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, James Irvin, Sam Hoger, and more. In 2012, it was announced that Bonnar had retired from MMA, but he returned to action in 2014 and signed with Bellator. However, he retired for the second time that same year after losing to Tito Ortiz.

Stephan then began a career in pro wrestling shortly after, where he wrestled on multiple independent circuits. Some of his most notable moments in the sport occurred at IMPACT Wrestling, where he mostly clashed paths with Moose. From the looks of it, the former UFC Fighter would be a great addition to WWE's roster, but he had different ideas.

While speaking to Wrestling Inc., the 45-year-old was asked if he was interested in a potential WWE run. Stephan Bonnar quickly responded that he was not confident of being signed with them since he enjoyed the freedom of and believed he would be fired quickly at the Stamford-based promotion.

"Are you kidding me? I got fired from the UFC. I'm doing this for the freedom. My goal isn't more fame, it's freedom. If I can't do whatever the f*** I want, this it's gonna be pretty hard to do it. Honestly, I'd get fired pretty quick from the WWE. So, I don't have my hopes set on that," said Bonnar. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Griffin and Bonnar's fight made its way to the UFC Hall of Fame in 2013, where they were inducted into the Fight Wing category. Stephan passed away on December 22, 2022, from presumed heart complications.

Stephan Bonnar was named one of the most important UFC Fighter in history

The former fighter's passing came as a shock to fans and professionals alike. Although he never captured a championship in the promotion, it's evident that his role as a fighter was way more important than any gold.

Following his passing, UFC commentator Joe Rogan posted a heartfelt message to the former light heavyweight fighter, who recalled Stephan Bonnar's legendary 2005 fight.

"We lost a real legend. RIP to one of the most important figures in the explosion of MMA. Stephan Bonnar and Forrest Griffin engaged in a battle on Spike TV in 2005 that was so wild, and so entertaining that it changed the course of the UFC and the sport of Mixed Martial Arts forever. You will not be forgotten," wrote Rogan.

Check out Joe Rogan's Instagram post by clicking here.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Stephan Bonnar's family and friends.

