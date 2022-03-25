When did Veer Mahaan and John Cena have a tag team match in WWE?

After months of vignettes, teases, and social media memes, Veer Mahaan is finally ready to mark his presence on Monday Night RAW.

Mahaan was separated from his allies, Jinder Mahal and Shanky, during the 2021 WWE Draft. After he was picked up by RAW, WWE started teasing Veer's re-debut through weekly vignettes. It's been six months since the Draft took place, and we have still not seen Veer appear on the red brand.

Veer Mahaan @VeerMahaan



I heard you.



Yeah, the man is coming. He always was.



I'm clearing that path ahead. Don't stand in the way.



Better yet....please try!



#veermahaan

#wwe

#tigerstorm

Since the Indian behemoth is relatively new to the main roster, he has not faced any notable main event superstars. However, he did get a chance to compete against the legendary John Cena when the latter returned to WWE last year.

Since the Indian behemoth is relatively new to the main roster, he has not faced any notable main event superstars. However, he did get a chance to compete against the legendary John Cena when the latter returned to WWE last year.

When did Veer Mahaan face John Cena in a tag team match?

John Cena's "Summer of Cena" run was one of the most memorable storylines of 2021. It started with his unexpected return at Money in the Bank and culminated with his defeat to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

However, The Cenation Leader didn't want to take away screentime from deserving superstars and decided to compete only in dark matches after every weekly show.

On August 12, 2021, after Monday Night RAW went off the air, John Cena teamed up with Damian Priest to take on Veer Mahaan and Jinder Mahal. The heel duo had come up with a strategy of not allowing The Franchise Player to enter the ring.

However, they didn't succeed in their intentions as John Cena managed to get a tag from Priest in the final few moments. The Cenation Leader made quick work of The Modern Day Maharaja and picked up the victory with an Attitude Adjustment.

Veer tried to help his teammate get off John Cena's hold, but The Archer of Infamy made sure that the Indian superstar didn't lay hands on his partner.

Veer Mahaan will arrive on RAW next month

Veer Mahaan @VeerMahaan







See you soon, my friends. Don't let the smile fool ya. If you see it, you're probably safe. When it's gone....run.See you soon, my friends. Don't let the smile fool ya. If you see it, you're probably safe. When it's gone....run.☺️See you soon, my friends. https://t.co/ccUPaWO2hU

On the latest episode of RAW, WWE announced that Veer Mahaan will make his debut on the red brand on April 4, which will be the first episode of the red brand after WrestleMania 38.

There's a plethora of opponents Mahaan could target upon his arrival. He could have his first feud with someone like Seth Rollins or AJ Styles, who could make him look good in the ring.

He might even challenge the man who walks out of WrestleMania with the United States Championship. The possibilities are endless for the 33-year-old on the red brand. After waiting for this opportunity for so long, it seems like Veer Mahaan's time has arrived.

