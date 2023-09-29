When Vince McMahon was attacked and made to bleed by current WWE star on SmackDown

Vince McMahon is known for elevating World Wrestling Entertainment to new heights, but he is also an extremely controversial figure. In fact, his controversies led him to retire from the promotion last year, only to push himself back into a major role later on.

While his status in the company moving forward is not quite clear, he remains a pivotal figure behind the scenes for now. Vince McMahon has also been an active TV character. His majority of on-screen appearance was during his time in WWE back in the 1990s and 2000s, although he did have a very noteworthy incident in 2017.

After a back-and-forth in-ring promo between McMahon and Kevin Owens, Vince said that he would not fire Kevin for attacking a McMahon family member unprovoked after he made his match with Shane McMahon official at Hell in a Cell. Vince then made him believe, despite Owens stating the fact to him that he would fire him anyway.

Expand Tweet

Kevin then proceeded to headbutt the then-WWE Chairman. The stiff shot legitimately busted Vince McMahon open on live television. Kevin Owens then proceeded to punch, kick and even hit a frog splash on the elderly McMahon.

Despite his actions, Owens would remain a part of television, and he ended up having an epic Hell in a Cell match with Shane McMahon. That bout also led to a heel turn by Sami Zayn, and the two Canadians united for a brief period of time.

Kevin Owens is allegedly in for a big push in WWE

While Kevin had a big year in 2017, he has continued to do quite well for himself afterward. Some people believe that he was in a bit of a slump for a while, but he has clearly gotten out of that role.

Owens has headlined two WrestleMania events in a row. He was in the main event of Night 1 at WrestleMania 38 with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Owens then repeated the same feat one year later in a tag team match with Sami Zayn.

According to reports, Owens is in for a big 2024. There is talk among insiders and reporters that the former Universal Champion could even potentially turn heel before 2023 comes to a close.

Expand Tweet

However, supposing that Owens is indeed scheduled for a big next year and that a heel turn is on the horizon, there is a potential chance that championship gold could be in his future as well.

Moreover, Owens could be next in line to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Seth Rollins is the first and only man to hold the title as of now.

Furthermore, while The Prizefighter is unlikely to make Vince McMahon bleed again any time soon, he is clearly very valuable to WWE. Given his tremendous talent and the faith that the promotion has in him, Owens could make great memories that would be cherished in the promotion's glorified history.

Do you think Kevin Owens will chase a major championship in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.