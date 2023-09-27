WWE has major plans for former Universal Champion in 2024 - Reports

WWE will close the year out with a bang as Survivor Series is set to be the last premium live event of the year. According to a new report, the company has major plans for former Universal Champion Kevin Owens in the coming year.

Life on WWE's main roster changed quickly for Kevin Owens after his match against Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, the old regime didn't use The Prizefighter up to its full potential until they were replaced by Triple H's new regime on WWE's main roster.

The team of Sami Zayn and Owens lost the titles to The Judgment Day, but the duo is still after the stable for gold. According to a new report from Xero News, the promotion has major plans for Kevin Owens as they would turn him heel in the coming months heading to the following year. Check it out:

"Kevin Owens is in for a BIG 2024. Owens may end up turning on Zayn, Rhodes, Jey etc... Would come after War Games, of course. But, there has been growing talk within WWE to let Kevin Owens out the cage so to speak in 2024. Could he be the trade to SD?" [H/T - Xero News]

Kevin Owens finally became a WWE Grand Slam Champion in 2023

In 2015, Kevin Owens arrived on WWE's main roster from the developmental brand as one of the biggest rising stars. He immediately went after John Cena and feuded with the Leader of Cenation. Later, he won the Intercontinental Championship three times within his first year.

After losing the title, The Prizefighter eventually became the second Universal Champion after Finn Balor relinquished the title. Kevin Owens had one of the most entertaining runs as the champion alongside Chris Jericho before Goldberg defeated Owens for the title.

After ending his alliance with Chris Jericho, the two feuded for a while, where Owens won the United States Championship from Y2J at WrestleMania 33. Later, he dropped the title to AJ Styles several times before reuniting with Sami Zayn and feuding with Shane McMahon.

Earlier this year, Owens and Zayn united once again to take down The Bloodline. The two finally defeated The Usos in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night One to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Owens finally joined the list of Grand Slam champions in the company.

