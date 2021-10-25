When will Charlotte Flair's WWE contract expire?

Charlotte Flair is the most decorated WWE women's superstar of all-time. She has won a total of fifteen singles championships in WWE including the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Women's Championship, respectively.

The former Women's Royal Rumble winner has been in the spotlight for the last few days after it was reported that there was a confrontation after SmackDown. The confrontation occurred after her "title exchange" segment with Becky Lynch backstage. This sent the professional wrestling world into a frenzy. Some even speculated that Charlotte was trying to force her way out of WWE.

With that being said, when does Charlotte Flair's WWE contract expire?

According to PWInsider, Charlotte Flair currently has "years" left on her current WWE contract and is considered an important asset.

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE we can’t all be queens. someone has to clap when I walk by. we can’t all be queens. someone has to clap when I walk by. https://t.co/Lx9RqCeIsm

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted earlier this year that Charlotte Flair has a lucrative contract with the company:

"Her downside is 1 million. Nobody is making more than their downside unless you are a huge merch guy. Being above that is based on house show & merch and there are no house shows so everyone’s old school payment money would be zero, but they would earn their downsides." (h/t Wrestling Edge)

Since her arrival in WWE, working her way through NXT, she has captivated the WWE Universe with a plethora of star-studded performances. The company has made her a global superstar and Charlotte has done an incredible amount of work for the women's division.

One constant that always gets the speculation moving is the fact that her father, Ric Flair, is no longer with WWE, and her fiancee, Andrade, now works for AEW. Would Charlotte Flair want to leave WWE to join her partner in AEW? That remains to be seen. Andrade went as far as using expletives against WWE on his Twitter account on Friday night, following the reported confrontation after SmackDown.

Either way, the rumor mill will keep on turning until someone officially speaks out about the situation.

Is Charlotte Flair now the SmackDown Women's Champion?

Charlotte Flair is now the SmackDown Women's Champion after she traded women's titles with Becky Lynch on October 22.

During the 2021 WWE Draft, both women's titles were drafted away from their rightful brand. The RAW Women's Championship was on SmackDown, and the SmackDown Women's Championship was on RAW.

In the end, WWE decided to hold a "title exchange" for the two respective champions to swap titles, with the new reigns starting the same day.

