When will CM Punk be available in WWE 2K24?

WWE 2K24 has been a revelation when compared to other WWE 2K games. But, while there are several superstars to play with, CM Punk isn't one of them. The Best in The World isn't among the playable characters on the 2K24 roster, which is surprising, considering he returned at Survivor Series last year. That being said, The Voice of The Voiceless is expected to be in the game soon, but how soon will that be?

Fans raring to play as CM Punk will have to wait just a while longer. The former champion is part of WWE 2K24's first official DLC. Titled, ECW Punk Pack, CM Punk will headline the DLC. He is one among many soon-to-be-available superstars who made their name in the home of hardcore wrestling.

Scheduled to be released on May 15, 2024, CM Punk is joined by the likes of Sandman, Terry Funk, Bubba Ray Dudley, and D-Von Dudley. The DLC marks a historic moment in WWE 2K history as well. After all, for the first time in 10 years, The Voice of The Voiceless will be making an appearance in a WWE 2K game. The last time he featured was a decade ago for WWE 2K15.

Safe to say, that come May 15, there will be plenty of fans hitting GTS after GTS with Punk on WWE 2K24. But until then, they will have to patiently wait and enjoy watching The Second City Saint in action on their television sets.

CM Punk knows exactly how his feud with Drew McIntyre will end

One feud that gamers who play WWE 2K24 will be looking forward to recreating, is The Best in The World vs. The Scottish Warrior. For weeks, since WrestleMania 40, the Punk and Drew McIntyre have been going back and forth. And now, with Punk moving closer and closer to an in-ring return, the WWE Universe may get to see the heated rivalry unfold in the ring.

On the latest episode of RAW, The Voice of The Voiceless came out and delivered a promo. The former WWE Champion called out The Scottish Psychopath and challenged the latter to return to the ring so that they could throw hands. For those unaware, Punk had entered the arena minutes before Drew left in disgust after being pulled out of The King of the Ring tournament.

Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned and CM Punk left. Following this, the former AEW star had an exclusive interview with Jackie Redmond, where he opened up about his feud with McIntyre. When asked for a prediction about how things will end, he made it clear that it ends with him breaking McIntyre's face.

One thing is for sure, this feud between Punk and McIntyre is going to boil over this summer. Both men are out for blood, and one way or another it's going to end badly. Either way, the WWE Universe is waiting with the bated breath to watch it all unfold!

