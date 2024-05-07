CM Punk explains how his feud with Drew McIntyre will end

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have been taking shots at each other since the Voice of the Voiceless returned at Survivor Series late last year. Arguably the best feud going on Monday nights, these former WWE Champions have only turned things up since WrestleMania XL.

After attacking McIntyre on Night Two of WrestleMania and giving Damian Priest an easy target for a cash-in, The Scottish Warrior has been dying to get his hands on Punk. Unfortunately for him, the former AEW star has been two steps ahead at every turn. Last week he led McIntyre on a wild goose chase before cutting a promo in the middle of the ring that was shorter than Drew's title reign.

This week, both veterans barely missed one another when the McIntyre drove off seconds after Punk's car arrived. The Chicago native decided to cut a promo in an attempt to bait his rival to return so they could finally come to blows. During a Digital exclusive interview, CM Punk was asked about his rivalry against the Scotsman and where does it all end? The former UFC star first mocked Jackie Redmond's Maple Leafs for a round-one elimination from the playoffs then he promised to not only break McIntyre's face but his heart as well

"It ends with me breaking his face. This isn't me being a nice guy anymore. This is about him taking time out of my career. This is about him potentially ruining a WrestleMania moment for me," said Punk.

CM Punk calls Drew McIntyre a coward on WWE RAW

While last week CM Punk tried to cut a short promo, this week the goal was to hijack Monday Night RAW as long as possible to bait Drew McIntyre back into the arena.

Punk insulted McIntyre's short title reign yet again, and mocked his online presence, hoping it would lead to a fight with the Scottish Warrior.

"When I tune in, all he does is talk about me. All he does is sit in the ring like me. He tries to talk like me. He tries to be me. And it dawned on me. Drew McIntyre, do you hate me or do you hate yourself?"

After taking another jab at AEW, claiming that he's a "different kind of choke artist," Punk wrapped things up by going after McIntyre's faith and fears. He doesn't know if Drew's a God-fearing man, but he does fear CM Punk.

CM Punk continues to mess with Drew McIntyre's head. But when the time comes, can he deliver on his promise? Will he break his face and his heart?

