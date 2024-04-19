  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Gunther
  • When will Gunther return to WWE? Exploring latest reports 

When will Gunther return to WWE? Exploring latest reports 

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Apr 19, 2024 18:39 GMT
Gunther has not been seen since his loss at WrestleMania 40
Gunther has not been seen since his loss at WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 was a historic event for Gunther but in all the wrong ways. After 666 days, his incredible reign as Intercontinental Champion came to an end at the hands of Sami Zayn.

Despite ridiculing Zayn and doubting his in-ring abilities, The Ring General couldn't deliver when it mattered most. Since then, he has been absent from WWE television, leading to questions about his whereabouts. So, with that in mind, when will he make his return?

According to reports by WrestleVotes, Gunther will be back in action very soon. The report suggests that the Austrian superstar will be on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW in Columbus, Ohio. If this proves to be true, it could make for an interesting episode, especially considering he will likely address his future plans.

also-read-trending Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Assuming he does make a return, there are a couple of ways Gunther can go about it. For starters, he may insert himself back into the Intercontinental Championship picture. After all, he will want revenge on both Sami Zayn and Chad Gable, but he could also choose to move on to bigger and better things.

At the end of the day, this is all just mere speculation. There is no telling if he will be on RAW until he actually makes his return. The WWE Universe will just have to patiently wait and see what happens.

Gunther has hinted at challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship

When Gunther does make his return to WWE, it will be interesting to see what his plans for the future are.

With the WWE Draft also looming, there is no telling if he will remain on RAW. And, while many would like to see him regain the Intercontinental Championship, The Ring General may just have other ideas.

A while ago, Gunther hinted at challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship. On an episode of RAW, he confronted the then-champion, Seth Rollins, and offered to take the title off his hands.

Now, although The Visionary is no longer the World Heavyweight Champion, the idea of beating Damian Priest and having the title around his waist would likely entice the 36-year-old.

youtube-cover

Things are bound to get interesting in the coming weeks, especially once The Bull of Vienna makes his return. It will be intriguing to see what his plans are, and if he decides to go after the World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE legend didn't always believe in Jade Cargill. He thought she was 'a pretty girl'. More HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी